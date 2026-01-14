Games and financial literacy: M Lhuillier’s ML Perya hits day 2 at Sinulog 2026

The Sinulog festivities reached a new level of excitement this year as M Lhuillier launched ML Perya—a modern, vibrant take on the classic Filipino carnival.

ML Perya will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Officially opened on January 12, 2026, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle, the event has become a central hub for festival-goers to experience the “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino” spirit.

A modern filipino carnival experience

ML Perya offers a diverse range of activities that blend tradition with modern convenience. Visitors can explore engaging booths from ML Properties and ML Loans, where games and exclusive M Lhuillier prizes await.

For those looking to express their creativity, ML ShopSafe and ML Moves provide a unique flower-shopping experience where guests can design their own custom bouquets. The community atmosphere is rounded out by partnered food stalls and a Free Photobooth zone, allowing registrants to take home a physical memory of the celebration.

Usapang ML: turning debt into opportunity

Beyond entertainment, M Lhuillier is championing financial empowerment through its “Usapang ML” series. Hosted every evening at 6:00 PM from January 12 to 15, these “couch sessions” dive into essential financial topics.

On January 13, the second day of ML Perya focused on a powerful theme: “How to Turn Utang into Power.” Led by M Lhuillier’s Loans Division Head, Jeremiah “Jas” Sison, the session reframed how Filipinos view borrowing.

“Loans are investments in your future,” Sison explained. “Whether it’s for a car or a home, we provide financial assistance to help bridge the gap between where Filipinos are and where their dreams lie.”

During the discussion, Sison highlighted several key takeaways for smart borrowing:

Borrow Within Your Means: “Smart loans” require borrowing only what you have the capacity to repay.

The Importance of Intent: First-time borrowers should be intentional and remain focused on the specific reason they are seeking financial help.

Discipline is Key: Successful loan management relies on budgeting and setting calendar reminders to stay on track.

Read the Fine Print: A common mistake is signing papers without fully understanding the terms; M Lhuillier aims to guide clients through the process, not just provide the funds.

Sison concluded with an inspiring perspective on financial health: “Power is energy. If you have the energy to support your family, financial success will naturally follow.”

Join the festivities!

With over 3,000 branches nationwide and a robust online presence, M Lhuillier continues to make financial services accessible to every Filipino.

ML Perya will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle. Visitors can look forward to more games, appearances by local influencers, and insightful financial sessions throughout the rest of Sinulog Week.

Tara na sa ML Perya!