Banilad minors’ brawl: Chief asks complainant to come forward

The aggressive behavior of some minors worries an official of Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City. This screenshot comes from the CCTV footage of the alleged physical assault in front of the Banilad Barangay Hall. | Barangay Banilad

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Around six children took part in a physical assault that occurred in front of the barangay hall near Banilad National High School in Mandaue City.

Barangay Captain Greg Yap explained that there is usually a police officer near the area, but none was present at the time because security forces have been deployed elsewhere for the Sinulog festival.

Yap said the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage was recorded at 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12. Now circulating online, it shows students walking from the Banilad National High School.

A shirtless male, who appeared to have been waiting for someone, is also visible in the footage. When a student passed by, he was suddenly blocked and punched and then attacked by a group.

Barangay wants to summon those involved in brawl

The student fought back, and other students also got involved. Moments later, an older male intervened.

Barangay Captain Yap said that about six individuals were involved in the brawl. He added that this was the first reported incident near the barangay, which is generally known to be peaceful.

He said he only became aware of the incident after he saw the CCTV footage, as no report was filed immediately after the brawl.

The assault happened while many students were leaving the nearby school, Yap pointed out.

The individuals involved are believed to be minors aged 12 to 15. A formal complaint is required before the barangay can issue summonses, the captain said.

Police asked to field officers near barangay hall, school

Yap added that the barangay authorities do not yet know the residences of the other individuals involved, which makes filing a complaint more important.

Once a complaint is filed, the barangay plans to summon the parents and the children involved to a dialogue and to determine what led to the assault.

“Wala pa gyud ta kahibaw sa rason. Mao na gusto ko nga naay complaint para atoang mapatawag,” said Yap. (We still do not know the reason. That’s why I would like a complaint to be filed so we can summon those involved.)

Yap also said that the barangay has coordinated with the school administration to help identify the students seen in the footage and to check their backgrounds.

He expressed concern over the aggressive behavior of some minors.

To prevent similar incidents, Yap said that the barangay will assign tanods to regularly monitor the area. He has also requested the police to station personnel near the barangay hall and the school, adding that loitering will be prohibited.

Read also: Cebu buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

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