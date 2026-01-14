Cebu City: Missing engineer found dead by river in Barangay Mabolo

The 28-year-old engineer who recently went missing was found dead along a river in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Tuesday, Jan. 13. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old engineer whose body was found along Mahiga Creek in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 13.

The victim was later identified as Tobby Morales Olayan, an engineer residing in Barangay Kasambagan, who had earlier been reported missing by his family, according to Mabolo Police Station.

Police said they received a report of a found body at 8:35 a.m., although the victim was first discovered earlier, about 6:50 a.m., by a passerby near the riverbank.

Upon receiving the report, personnel from the Mabolo Police Station immediately proceeded to the area to conduct an initial investigation and requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the site.

Mabolo police and SOCO personnel retrieved the remains.

Missing person report

In an interview on Wednesday, Jan. 14, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, station commander of Mabolo Police Station, said the victim’s family had gone to their office a day earlier to report him missing.

Gingoyon confirmed that the body recovered from the river matched the description of the missing engineer.

He added that the victim’s remains have been turned over to his family, who transported him to a funeral home in Mandaue City.

Probe ongoing

Gingoyon also said that the family has consented to an autopsy, and investigators are awaiting the results.

As part of the continuing probe, authorities are also looking into the victim’s background, including whether he may have had possible enemies.

Police noted that the family had earlier expressed concern that the victim may have been dealing with depression but stressed that no conclusions have been drawn yet.

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