Tropical Depression Ada may affect northern Cebu: forecasts

The weather bureau Pagasa’s Mactan Station has warned of the possibility that strong winds from Tropical Depression Ada may reach northern Cebu. | DOST PAGASA/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ada, the first weather disturbance to enter the country this year, may affect Cebu, the latest forecasts from the state weather bureau show.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 14, several areas in Mindanao and Eastern Visayas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS No. 1) due to Ada’s presence.

These are Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, based on the latest severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Meteorologists also expect Ada to bring strong winds to portions of Central Visayas, particularly in the northern portions of Cebu, this week.

Hovering near Eastern Visayas by Jan. 16 or 17

“We’re not ruling out the possibility that strong winds from the center of Tropical Depression Ada may reach the northern portion of Cebu,” said Jhomer Eclarino, chief weather forecaster at Pagasa-Mactan.

Ada was last spotted 545 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14. It packed winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The tropical depression is forecasted to move generally northwestward over the next three days.

It may make landfall or pass close to Eastern Visayas by Friday, Jan. 16, or early Saturday, Jan. 17, before threatening Catanduanes over the weekend.

Rough seas: Ship operators told to take precautions

Furthermore, Ada is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours and could strengthen further over the Philippine Sea.

The weather agency also cautioned about rough to moderate seas across several coastal waters.

Waves may reach up to four meters along the seaboards of llocos Norte, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur, among others.

Mariners of small seacraft, including motorbancas, were advised not to venture out to sea, while operators of larger vessels were urged to take precautionary measures.

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