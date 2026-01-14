Where to bring Lapu-Lapu City’s trash? City negotiates with Consolacion landfill

In September, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King Chan announced the city was hiring 14 additional garbage collectors. | Photo: Mayor Cindi King Chan/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government is in negotiations with a private landfill in Consolacion town to allow them to dispose of their garbage there.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan confirmed that the city also used to send its garbage to a landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

However, the landfill’s operation has been temporarily halted after a landslide occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2026, burying the facility along with some of its workers.

Stay updated on this developing story: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Twenty individuals have already been confirmed dead as of Wednesday, Jan. 14, while at least 16 others remain missing.

Temporary facility in Sitio Dumpsite now nearly full

Mayor King-Chan said that the city has established a transfer station in their Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Sitio Dumpsite, Barangay Mactan.

However, the transfer station has almost reached its capacity.

This prompted the city to no longer implement a daily collection of garbage from households and different barangays.

The city is also coordinating with authorities in apprehending and issuing citation tickets to individuals who fail to dispose of their garbage properly.

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