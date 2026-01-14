Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 20; operator issues statement

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS. The Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla on Tuesday, Jan. 13, ordered the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas to develop long-term and resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City has risen to 20 as of Wednesday, January 14, as retrieval operations continued nearly a week after the dumpsite gave way.

Authorities said the latest fatalities were recovered from deeper sections of the landfill as retrieval teams worked through compacted waste and debris.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the recently extricated victims have been identified by their families.

20 confirmed dead, many remain missing

Based on consolidated data from responding agencies, at least 54 individuals were affected by the January 8 landslide.

Read and stay informed: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Of this number, 20 have been confirmed dead, 18 sustained injuries, and 16 remain missing as of Jan. 14.

Initial rescue efforts in the hours following the collapse led to the recovery of survivors, but operations have since shifted primarily to retrieval, although the hope of finding more survivors lingers.

Retrieval operations continue

Combined teams from the BFP, Cebu City and provincial disaster risk reduction offices, police units, and volunteer responders remain deployed at the site.

Operations are being conducted under an activated incident command system, with responders assigned to specific sectors of the landfill.

Authorities said heavy equipment, including backhoes and loaders, are being used in a phased manner to clear debris, while manual searches continue in areas deemed safe for entry.

Responders have repeatedly cited unstable ground conditions, deep waste accumulation, and the risk of a secondary collapse as major challenges slowing operations.

But officials said retrieval efforts will continue in the coming days.

Landfill operator issues statement

Prime Waste Solutions Cebu Inc., the private operator of the Binaliw landfill, issued a statement expressing sympathy to the families of those killed and affected by the collapse, describing the incident as a “tragic event.”

The company said it is coordinating closely with local and national government agencies to support rescue and retrieval operations, including allowing access to equipment, personnel, and site information the responders need.

Prime Waste said it has begun extending assistance to affected families, including financial aid for burial expenses, medical assistance for the injured, and psychosocial support for families of the victims.

The company added that it is also providing logistical support to responders operating at the site.

The landfill operator said it is cooperating with investigations being conducted by government agencies to determine the cause of the collapse, and committed to complying with all official directives.

DENR issues cease-and-desist order on Binaliw landfill

Following the incident, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered the suspension of landfill operations and issued a cease-and-desist directive while investigations and site assessments are ongoing.

Authorities earlier said prolonged rainfall and the recent earthquake are among the factors being examined as possible contributors to the collapse, though officials stressed that no conclusions have yet been reached.

Local government officials said stabilization and rehabilitation measures for the landfill site are being planned, even as retrieval operations continue.

Officials said further updates will be released as more bodies are recovered and investigations progress.

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