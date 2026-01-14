Lapu-Lapu City ramps up preparations for 48th ASEAN Tourism Forum

Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco (2nd from left) and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan (3rd from left) during a coordination meeting on preparations for the 48th ASEAN Tourism Forum in Lapu-Lapu City. Photo credit: Lapu-Lapu City PIO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — With just two weeks before it hosts one of Southeast Asia’s biggest tourism gatherings, the Lapu-Lapu City Government on Wednesday affirmed its readiness for the 48th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) following a high-level coordination briefing with Department of Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco and key tourism stakeholders.

The briefing, held on January 14, 2026, at the Mactan Ballroom of Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, focused on updates to the indicative destinations for ASEAN tourism promotions and the latest developments for ATF TRAVEX, the forum’s main travel exchange component.

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During the meeting, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan presented the city’s operational and planning measures for the January 2026 event, underscoring that preparations have been underway for the past six months with the creation of a local ASEAN organizing committee.

“We look forward to a successful ASEAN event. This forum offers opportunities to strengthen tourism, build national partnerships, and promote cultural exchange among ASEAN leaders,” King-Chan said.

City officials also outlined measures aimed at managing the impacts of increased tourism activity during the forum, including regular coordination meetings with ASEAN stakeholders, briefings with city departments and barangay captains on ASEAN protocols, and intensified city beautification and logistical preparations.

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Other preparations include traffic management planning along priority circumferential roads, identification of key routes for delegates, and alignment of local activities with event schedules.

The city government added that the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan has been realigned in coordination with the Department of Tourism, ensuring that the forum will effectively showcase diverse destinations across the ASEAN region.

The ASEAN Tourism Forum is set to open its expo centers on January 28, 2026, bringing together tourism leaders, delegates, and stakeholders to promote cultural exchange and highlight major tourist destinations in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

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