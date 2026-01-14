6 areas under Signal No. 1 as TD Ada maintains strength

(Image courtesy of PAGASA)

MANILA – Six areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Tropical Depression (TD) Ada maintained its strength, the weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Wednesday.

Ada was last tracked 545 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving west northwest at 10 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Under TCWS No. 1 are Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said strong winds will prevail in those areas.

READ: Moderate to heavy rain in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to TD Ada

PAGASA added that the northeast monsoon and the periphery of Ada will also bring strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Abra, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, eastern Bulacan, Aurora, most of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Sorsogon.

Ada is still forecast to cause heavy rainfall across Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur. It is expected to reach tropical storm category within 24 hours.

PAGASA said the cyclone will pass close or make landfall over Eastern Visayas on Friday or Saturday, then pass close or make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday or Sunday. (PNA)

READ: Tropical Depression Ada may affect northern Cebu: forecasts

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