Walk with Mary, devotees’ prayers: Jail time for the corrupt

Devotees filled the streets at dawn to take part in the penitential Walk With Mary for the 461st Fiesta Señor early today, January 15. | Mun Nillas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Members of the Cañete family of Brgy. Pit-os, Cebu City have been devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño for decades.

But this year, Danilo and Sylvia will be joining for the first time the Walk with Mary, one of the highlights that form part of the month-long Fiesta Señor celebrations.

On Thursday, January 15, as early as 1:20 a.m., the couple woke up to prepare for the dawn procession and travel several kilometers to Fuente Osmeña Circle, carrying their images of the Holy Child and their prayers.

READ: What devotees should prepare to celebrate Fiesta Señor

Praying for good health

Sylvia, 69, said she prayed for good health for her family: for her 67-year-old husband, their daughter working overseas, and their in-laws.

But her prayers extended beyond personal intentions.

A retired government employee, Sylvia also prayed for unity and justice, particularly accountability for those involved in corruption.

“Akong expectations nga hapsay ra ang paglakaw… ug ang tanan nga mga damgo ug tinguha nga ang kalibutan ug ang atong nasud karun, ilabi na sa nahitabo sa atong corruption. Hinaot unta ang ilahang giingon adunay mapriso. Hinaut unta gisulti ila untang tumanon,” said Sylvia.

(My expectations is that it will be a smooth Walk (With Mary)… and all the dreams and wishes of our nation now (would be realized), especially as to what happened in our corruption. We hope that what they said about who would be jailed would be jailed. We hope that they would make this happen.)

READ: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

Dawn procession, change of schedule

Hundreds of devotees joined Thursday’s Walk with Mary, including the Cañete family, as they marched from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in the early hours of the morning.

The roughly two-kilometer procession traditionally marks the final day of the Novena Masses and is usually followed immediately by the Traslacion to Mandaue City.

This year, however, Augustinian friars moved the Walk with Mary to an earlier date to allow the images of the Señor Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe to stay at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City on Thursday, and National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday.

It was intended to give devotees in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City more time for veneration.

READ: Fiesta Señor: Longer Traslacion gives devotees ‘more time to visit Santo Niño’

Despite the massive turnout, Thursday’s Walk with Mary proceeded smoothly, with no major incidents reported.

Tragedies and corruption

This year’s celebration of the Fiesta Señor as well as its secular counterpart, the Sinulog Festival, came at the heels of tragedies and rampant corruption tied to flood control projects.

In recent months, heavy flooding in parts of the country, especially in Cebu during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, has been blamed on poorly implemented or allegedly overpriced flood control projects,

The controversy prompted not only questions over where public funds went.

READ: CBCP’s David condemns ‘worst corruption scandal in PH gov’t history’

But it have also fueled wide protests, calling for investigations, prosecution of those responsible, and stronger safeguards against the misuse of public money.

In the recent Sinulog sa Dakbayan, several contingents even highlighted these issues in their respective performances.

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