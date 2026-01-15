Central Visayas inflation rate still highest in December 2025

By: Airam Limatog - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 15,2026 - 11:48 AM

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the spike in food prices contributed to the inflation in December 2025. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Central Visayas had the highest inflation rate in the country in December 2025 at 3.8 percent, marking the fifth consecutive month it led nationwide price increases, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In 2025, the region posted an average inflation rate of 2.5 percent, the highest outside Metro Manila, indicating sustained pressure on consumer prices.

READ: Inflation rose to 1.8% in December 2025

Food prices drive increase

The spike in the region’s price increase was mainly due to food inflation, which indicated higher household expenses for basic food items.

“Food inflation at the regional level accelerated to 8.7 percent in December 2025,” said PSA Central Visayas Regional Director Wilma Perante.

READ: Inflation in Cebu climbs to 3.5% for November 2025

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the fastest increase at 8.2 percent in December, higher than the 3.5 percent rate in November.

Vegetable prices surged the most by 53.6 percent after recent typhoons reduced supply and disrupted transport from production areas.

READ: How does inflation impact local traders?

Fish prices rose by 19.2 percent, while meat inflation stood at 4.9 percent, further pushing up overall food costs.

Other goods and services

Personal care products recorded a 2.0 percent inflation rate in December, slightly higher than the 1.9 percent in November.

READ: Inflation is top concern for Filipinos; corruption next — Pulse Asia

Health-related goods also posted faster inflation at 1.8 percent, up from 1.7 percent, which reflects the rise in medical and pharmaceutical expenses.

On the other hand, inflation for alcoholic beverages and tobacco slowed, while clothing and footwear inflation eased during the month.

Housing, electricity, water, and gas inflation also declined, while transport prices fell into negative values due to lower fuel and related costs.

Inflation in the provinces

Cebu posted a sharp rise in inflation to 5.1 percent in December from 3.5 percent in November, mainly driven by higher food prices.

Bohol recorded slower price growth, with inflation easing to 0.2 percent in December from 1.6 percent a month earlier.

Nationwide, headline inflation rose slightly to 1.8 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November, which stayed within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas target range.

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