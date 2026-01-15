EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide. | BFP-7 FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The collapse of the Binaliw landfill has become one of Cebu City’s deadliest industrial disasters.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 15, 2026, it has claimed 22 lives, injured 18 others, and left 14 people still missing, while triggering a cascading waste crisis that now threatens Metro Cebu’s already fragile garbage management system.

What happened

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 8, a massive portion of the landfill in Barangay Binaliw collapsed, burying workers under tons of garbage, soil, steel trusses, and office structures at the waste management facility operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS).

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Nearby residents initially mistook the ground-shaking sound for a struggling vehicle. Minutes later, a towering mound of waste gave way, trapping workers inside the materials recovery facility (MRF), maintenance areas, and offices located dangerously close to the landfill’s base.

Latest casualty count

As of the latest official update, 22 individuals have been confirmed dead, 18 others injured, while 14 remain missing, according to authorities.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Operator helps the affected, backs probes

Of the fatalities, a female was retrieved at 6:30 a.m., followed by a male at 6:51 a.m.

Search and retrieval operations remain ongoing.

READ: DENR chief orders long-term waste solutions for Cebu

How one worker escaped

Joey Boy Gealon, 28, a liaison officer under the landfill’s finance department, said he was in the canteen preparing to end his shift when he heard screams followed by loud crashing sounds.

The collapse, he said, happened without warning.

Several of those trapped were assigned to the MRF and nearby offices positioned close to the base of the landfill. Gealon, who has worked at the facility for nearly seven years, said workers had long been uneasy about the landfill’s increasing height.

“We are just workers. We already felt it was dangerous because the garbage was very high,” he said in Cebuano, recalling the panic as parts of the building gave way amid falling waste.

Families wait for answers

As night fell on the day of the collapse, families of missing workers gathered at the site, struggling to get confirmed information on who had been rescued.

Relatives said they had repeatedly raised safety concerns over the years, particularly during heavy rains, when cracks were allegedly visible in parts of the landfill.

Residents also renewed complaints about the landfill’s impact on air quality, water sources, and overall safety in what is largely a residential upland barangay.

Why rescue operations are slow

Authorities have defended the pace of operations, stressing that the site remains extremely dangerous.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said rescuers are navigating unstable voids beneath soft garbage, soil, and twisted metal, amid toxic fumes and flooding.

Heavy equipment is used sparingly, and responders are ordered to clear the area during crane operations to prevent secondary collapses, procedures that significantly slow retrieval.

Despite the rising death toll, authorities insist operations remain officially classified as search and rescue, not mere retrieval, out of respect for the families.

Why it happened

Initial findings from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) point to waste oversaturation, excessive landfill height, prolonged rainfall, and geotechnical limitations.

Following a site inspection on January 9, the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region 7 issued an immediate cease-and-desist order, shutting down landfill operations except for rescue, retrieval, and cleanup.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) cited the landfill’s estimated height, up to 35 meters, combined with inadequate drainage and slope instability as key risk factors.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla has ordered a comprehensive technical assessment covering slope stability, leachate systems, and compliance with approved landfill designs and environmental safeguards.

Why the Binaliw landfill has long been controversial

Long before the collapse, the Binaliw landfill had been the subject of repeated complaints and official warnings.

The site, originally operated by ARN Central Waste Management and later taken over by PIWS in 2023, faced accusations of open dumping, foul odor, fly infestation, water contamination, and unpermitted earth-moving.

Inspections made in 2024 and 2025 flagged violations of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, with councilors and inspectors warning that the facility was operating more like an open dumpsite than a sanitary landfill.

Mayor Nestor Archival has stressed that while the city raised repeated concerns, the authority to revoke the landfill’s environmental clearance lies with the DENR, which issued the facility’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

What happens to Cebu City’s garbage now

With the Binaliw landfill shut down following a deadly collapse, Cebu City is now facing an urgent and far-reaching question: where will thousands of tons of garbage go each day?

The sudden closure of the landfill, Metro Cebu’s primary waste disposal facility, has triggered a regional waste crisis, forcing Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Consolacion town to scramble for alternative disposal and temporary waste-handling solutions.

City officials said Cebu City is racing against time to identify contingency measures, as the Binaliw landfill services not only the city but also neighboring local government units (LGUs) that collectively generate massive volumes of waste daily.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chair of the Cebu City Council committee on environment and vice chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said the city has identified three possible landfill options—two in southern Cebu and one in the north—but officials have declined to disclose their locations, citing expected resistance from host communities.

Hauling waste to far-flung sites, however, poses serious logistical challenges, Garganera said, warning that long turnaround times could overwhelm the city’s garbage truck fleet given Cebu City’s daily waste output.

To address this, Cebu City is considering setting up a temporary waste transfer station at the South Road Properties (SRP) under the Department of Public Services (DPS). From there, a private service provider may be contracted to transport waste to the final disposal sites.

Across Metro Cebu, stopgap measures are already in place. Cebu City has negotiated with Consolacion Mayor Nene Allegado for a 30-day conditional access agreement to dispose of waste at another landfill in Barangay Polog.

Mandaue City has activated a temporary waste transfer station, while Lapu-Lapu City is seeking approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to reopen a transfer facility in Mactan.

Officials stressed, however, that these arrangements are temporary and unsustainable in the long term.

Garganera emphasized that declaring a state of emergency is critical to fast-tracking procurement, enabling inter-LGU coordination, and mobilizing resources, especially with the Sinulog Festival approaching, when waste generation is expected to surge.

“This is not just a Cebu City problem. This is a Metro Cebu problem,” Garganera said.

Beyond emergency measures, Garganera urged residents to strictly practice waste segregation at the household level, noting that diverting biodegradable waste to composting facilities and recovering recyclable materials could significantly reduce pressure on landfills.

Binaliw landfill suspended

Operations at the Binaliw landfill remain suspended as rescue and retrieval efforts continue. City and national agencies are conducting parallel investigations to determine the cause of the collapse and assess regulatory oversight, landfill design, and operational compliance.

In a January 14 statement, Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu said it has activated its emergency response team, is cooperating with authorities, and has provided financial assistance, psychosocial support, and burial aid to affected families.

The company cited initial assessments pointing to a combination of seismic activity and prolonged heavy rainfall as possible contributing factors.

PWS Cebu said it is complying with the cease-and-desist order issued by the DENR and has committed to stabilizing and closing the affected landfill area.

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