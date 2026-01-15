DSWD to ban politicians during crisis aid payouts

Politicians and government officials will now be banned from attending Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) payouts. | Photo from DSWD/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will prohibit politicians and government officials from attending offsite cash aid payouts, particularly under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the policy adopts guidelines from the now-defunded Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program to prevent political influence during aid distribution.

The restriction is contained in Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2025-01 issued by the DSWD, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development.

READ: Beware of fake DSWD workers, scam solicitations — DSWD 7

The memorandum bars politicians from joining payout activities and prohibits the display or distribution of posters, leaflets, or banners that link cash assistance programs to politicians.

Programs covered

As stated in a press release dated January 12, 2026, Gatchalian said the provision will now be explicitly applied to the AICS program to ensure consistent implementation across all financial aid initiatives.

READ: Mandaue seeks DSWD clarification over AICS distribution issues

He also reminded that the prohibition applies to other programs such as the Sustainable Livelihood Program and Emergency Cash Transfer.

Social workers’ role

Meanwhile, Gatchalian gave the assurance that social workers can act as an “extra life of defense” against the misuse of government assistance for personal or political gains.

READ: Tourism workers affected by northern Cebu quake get financial aid

“These professionals will not allow themselves to be used for the political gains of anybody,” he said.

“Tulad ng lagi kong sinasabi sa inyo, maraming magpapanggap na, ‘Oo, kaya ko ’yung DSWD,’ ‘Oo, ako ’yung magre-refer sa inyo’. Pero social worker pa rin ang magde-determine kung one, dapat bigyan o hindi bigyan,” he added.

The agency reiterated that no referral is required to access its programs and assistance remains available to all indigent individuals and those in crisis.

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