Signal no. 1 up in 11 areas as TD Ada slightly intensifies – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Eleven areas across the country are under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 on Thursday due to the effects of Tropical Depression Ada, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Under TCWS no. 1, the areas are expected to experience winds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) in at least 36 hours, according to Pagasa.
READ: Tropical Depression Ada may affect northern Cebu: forecasts
In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau listed the following areas under TCWS no. 1:
LUZON
- Sorsogon
- southeastern portion of Albay
VISAYAS
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- eastern portion of Biliran
- eastern portion of Leyte
- eastern portion of Southern Leyte
MINDANAO
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
Pagasa last located Ada at 5 a.m. around 385 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 465 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.
Moving westward at 20 kph, Ada is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph, with gusts of up to 70 kph, Pagasa said.
Pagasa added that Ada may intensify into a tropical storm on Thursday.
Then, as it gradually intensifies over the next three days, Ada will pass close to Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Catanduanes, before possibly making landfall in Eastern Visayas or Bicol Region, Pagasa further said.
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