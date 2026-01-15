Asturias bet Przewodnik wins Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 runway

Stefanie Przewodnik of Asturias, Cebu was named winner of the Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition held on Wednesday, January 14, at the Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu. | Mun Nillas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stefanie Przewodnik of the Municipality of Asturias emerged as the standout of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 Runway Competition on Wednesday night, January 14, dazzling judges and spectators with a confident walk and a commanding festival presence at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Przewodnik, 21, a second-year marketing student at the University of San Carlos, bested 18 other candidates during the pre-pageant runway event, one of the major highlights leading to the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 coronation night on January 16.

She was joined in the winners’ circle by first runner-up Kyra Rei Hopkins of the Municipality of Dumanjug, 23, a graduate of aerospace engineering from Indiana Aerospace University, and second runner-up Clarissa Marie Angelina Westram of the Province of Cotabato, 24, who works as a technical assistant under the Youth Development Division of the Cotabato provincial government.

READ: What it’s like to perform for Sinulog: More than a dance, it’s a prayer

Held at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu, the runway competition unfolded before a packed crowd of Sinulog supporters, cultural workers, and pageant enthusiasts, transforming the mall atrium into a vibrant showcase of heritage, movement, and color.

Clad in intricately designed festival gowns and sambals inspired by their respective contingents, the candidates took turns owning the runway with commanding strides, expressive choreography, and confident poses that echoed the Sinulog’s devotion-driven spirit.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Tagbilaran City to showcase dances, ‘wall of sound’

Beadwork, woven fabrics, feathered accents, and bold indigenous patterns dominated the stage, while rhythmic music heightened the spectacle and underscored the cultural narratives behind each ensemble.

Each candidate represented a Sinulog contingent or cultural group, which underscores the pageant’s role not just as a beauty competition, but as a platform for cultural storytelling and regional pride.

The official roster of candidates included Candy Urna of Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan of the University of the Philippines; Ashley Dianne Fernandez of Maria Clara L. Lobregat National High School–Zamboanga City; Angela Sheehan of Tribu Masadyaon–Toledo City; Angel Myrna Thecia Layam of Banay San Nicolasnon; Akeesha Kharmel Zuasula of Pundok Luzinians–Barangay Luz; Marie Luisa Jaekel of Siloy Festival–Alcoy; Kyra Rei Hopkins of Tribu Septimo–Dumanjug; Mary Yasmin Fabian of the Carcar City contingent; Ma. Hillary Yamongan of Talon-Talon National High School–Zamboanga City; Ma. Antoniette Bongarrs of Tabaco College–Albay; Clarissa Marie Angelina Westram of Kalivungan Festival–Cotabato Province; Anikla Kirten Rusiana of Banay Talambanon–Talamban; Britney Felecio of Mandaue City; Chanel Frenzie Catao of Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe; Lyra Anne Arcenal of Bag-ong Tribu Kasambagan; Stefanie Przewodnik of Asturias; Abba Nicole Comboy of Tribu Kinaiyahan–Barangay Sto. Niño; Cassandra Jan Montin of El Pueblo Cultural Dance Troupe of Zamboanga City High School (Main); and Nicole Torres Mallorca of Bukluran Dance Troupe of Antipolo City.

The runway competition sets the tone for the much-anticipated Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 Coronation Night on January 16, where one candidate will succeed reigning queen Sofi Maxim Grenmo of Lapu-Lapu City.

Grenmo was crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2025 during the coronation night held on January 17 last year at the Cebu City Sports Center. Aside from the crown, she swept several special awards, including Best in Production Presentation, Best in Festival Costume, Best in Solo Performance, and Miss MyTV Cebu 2025.

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