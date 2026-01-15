Bicol provinces brace for Tropical Depression Ada

WEATHER DISTURBANCE. Areas in some parts of the country are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, including Sorsogon and the southeastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Manito, Legazpi City). Tropical Depression Ada slightly intensifies while heading to the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao. (Photo courtesy of PAGASA)

LEGAZPI CITY – The provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon have started preparing for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Ada in the Bicol Region.

Sorsogon Governor Edwin Hamor ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels on Thursday and Friday (Jan. 15-16) to ensure the safety and welfare of students, teachers, and other personnel, and to protect the public from potential threats posed by Ada.

READ: Live updates: TD Ada

In a memorandum, Hamor said schools may opt to conduct alternative learning activities, such as online classes or modular tasks, provided that due consideration is given to the situation, accessibility, and living conditions of students, especially those affected by the weather disturbance.

Albay Governor Noel Rosal suspended classes at all levels for both public and private schools on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 16-17) as a precautionary measure, anticipating heavy rainfall in Albay that may significantly increase the risk of flooding, lahar flow, river swelling, and landslides.

He also ordered no sailing for all types of seacrafts, effective upon the release of the Sea Travel Advisory from the Philippine Coast Guard. All river crossings (on foot or via vehicle) and fishing and swimming are prohibited until flooding subsides.

READ: Tropical Depression Ada may affect northern Cebu: forecasts

Families are advised to secure their homes and buy essential household supplies.

All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with hazards such as flash floods, landslides, and lahar flows, especially in Barangay Masarawag, Guinobatan.

All mass gatherings and outdoor activities, especially those outside the province, are suspended, and those previously issued permits in view of these activities are hereby revoked, effective immediately.

The residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially on flood-prone roads or near riverbanks, and remain alert and on standby for official updates and further advisories from the weather bureau and local authorities.

Rosal also canceled and recalled all issued travel orders.

READ: Signal no. 1 up in 11 areas as TD Ada slightly intensifies – Pagasa

Prepositioning of relief and emergency vehicles and other resources for evacuation and other emergency needs are in place for early evacuation and delivery of relief goods and services.

Disaster operations are activated around the clock with close coordination with Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office.

Camarines Sur Governor Luis Raymond Villafuerte Jr. ordered the red alert status of their provincial disaster risk reduction and management council – emergency operations center.

The Camarines Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council – Emergency Operations Center (PDRRMC-EOC) response cluster is activated and expected to provide necessary preparations to monitor the effects of the weather disturbance.

Villafuerte also instructed the council to ensure that all rescue equipment and response teams are on standby for rapid deployment.

All local disaster response teams in the province are also directed to implement evacuation as necessary, particularly for hazard-prone or potentially isolated areas, before the effects of Ada.

READ: Ada may become a tropical storm in 24 hours

Based on the PAGASA weather bulletin, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised on Sorsogon, and the southeastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Manito, Legazpi City).

The center of Ada was estimated at 385 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or 465 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. (PNA)

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