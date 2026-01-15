216,000 devotees join Walk with Mary, procession peaceful, DRRMC says

Devotees filled the streets at dawn to take part in the penitential Walk With Mary for the 461st Fiesta Señor early today, January 15. | Mun Nillas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated 216,000 devotees joined the annual Walk with Mary at dawn on Thursday, January 15, marking one of the largest turnouts for the religious procession that opens a key phase of the Fiesta Señor 2026 celebrations.

The figure, however, was lower than last year’s turnout. During the Walk with Mary on Friday, January 17, 2025, authorities estimated around 300,000 participants joined the dawn procession.

Despite the massive number of participants this year, city officials said Thursday’s activity went generally “smoothly and peacefully,” with no major incidents reported along the procession route from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026 extends Traslacion for longer Santo Niño veneration

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said crowd monitoring teams recorded about 152,000 participants along the procession route and an additional 64,000 devotees already gathered in and around the Basilica, bringing the total estimate to around 216,000.

The Walk with Mary is a dawn procession traditionally held on the Thursday before the Traslacion. It symbolizes the journey of the Virgin Mary as she accompanies the faithful in prayer toward the Basilica, setting the spiritual tone for the days leading to the transfer of the sacred images of the Holy Child and Our Lady.

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It also serves as the immediate prelude to the Traslacion rites, a major devotional event commemorating the transfer of the images of the Santo Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu from the Basilica to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

The ritual represents the meeting of the Holy Family — Jesus, Mary, and Joseph — and is regarded as a powerful symbol of unity among families and communities.

This year’s Walk with Mary carries added significance as part of the expanded Fiesta Señor 2026 Traslacion schedule. Under the revised program, the image of the Santo Niño will have two overnight stays — a first in the centuries-old devotion.

After the Walk with Mary early Thursday, the Holy Child would stay overnight at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City. On Friday, January 16, the image will be brought to the Nuestra Señora de la Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City for another overnight visit before returning to Cebu City for the traditional fluvial procession and the culmination of the Fiesta Señor.

READ: Beyond Sinulog, a life shaped by devotion

Rev. Fr. Jules Van Almerez, media liaison of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, earlier said the extended Traslacion aims to deepen the spiritual experience of devotees, particularly those in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, who previously had only limited time to venerate the image during the brief transfers.

“There were requests to extend the time, especially from parishes where many devotees could not come close to the image before. After consultations, we saw that adjusting the schedule would allow more people to participate meaningfully,” Almerez said in an earlier interview.

The expanded Traslacion forms part of the larger Fiesta Señor 2026 celebration, which officially opened on January 8 with the Penitential Walk with Jesus and the start of the nine-day novenario of Masses leading up to the feast day on January 18.

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