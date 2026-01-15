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Happenings Mallworld

Celebrate Sinulog with your favorite GMA artists at Ayala Malls Central Bloc!

- January 15, 2026

Celebrate the Sinulog season with an exciting and electrifying afternoon of entertainment at Ayala Malls Central Bloc!

Experience the vibrant atmosphere with music, laughter, and that special Sinulog spirit that brings the community together at Ayala Central Bloc.

On January 16 at 4PM, head to the Corte Garden for the Kapuso Mall Show featuring your favorite GMA artists, Allen Ansay, Althea Ablan, Larkin Castor, Shan Vesagas.

Ayala Central Bloc

The show will showcase live performances from the casts of Hating Kapatid and House of Lies that will keep the energy high all afternoon. Join the fun with pre-show games and interactive activities, with plenty of chances to win prizes and create memorable moments before the main performances begin.

Whether you’re a devoted Kapuso, celebrating Sinulog with family and friends, or simply looking for great entertainment, this event offers something for everyone. So don’t miss it, experience the vibrant atmosphere with music, laughter, and that special Sinulog spirit that brings the community together at Ayala Central Bloc.

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