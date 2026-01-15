A look at the Sto. Niño devotion exhibit at Ayala Cebu Center 

Faith finds many expressions in Cebu, especially during the season of the Fiesta Señor. This shared devotion takes a more reflective and intimate form at the Sto. Niño Devotion Exhibit, which officially opened at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu on January 9, 2026.

The exhibit is open to the public until January 25, 2026, at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu, inviting visitors to take part in this quiet yet powerful celebration of faith and unity.

This year marks a milestone for the exhibit as Ayala Center Cebu celebrates its 25th year of hosting the Sto. Niño Devotion Exhibit, a tradition that has become a meaningful part of the Sinulog Festival season. Held from January 9 to 25, the exhibit brings together devotees from across Cebu in a shared expression of reverence to the Holy Child Jesus, offering a space for prayer, reflection, and communal faith beyond church walls.

What began in 2001 as a personal collection curated by Lourdes Jereza, Vice President of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, has since grown into an annual exhibit made possible through the cooperation of Ayala Center Cebu and Sto. Niño devotees. Over the years, families have entrusted their cherished images of the Sto. Niño to be displayed, venerated, and worshipped through a nine-day novena, allowing devotion to extend into spaces where people gather in their daily lives.

Now on its annual return, the exhibition carries the theme “In Sto. Niño, We Are One,” a message that resonates deeply with Cebuanos whose faith has long been intertwined with the image of the Holy Child. This year’s display features 69 images of Señor Sto. Niño, each revered through generations and believed by devotees to be miraculous. More than a visual showcase, the exhibit serves as a form of evangelization, bringing the spirit of Sinulog closer to the community through faith made visible.

Faith interpreted through form and meaning

Walking through the gallery, one is immediately drawn to the diversity of the images on display. Some are ornate and regal, others understated and contemplative. Created in different sizes, styles, and materials, each image reflects a personal interpretation of devotion while sharing a common purpose, to honor the Sto. Niño as both a spiritual guide and a symbol of unity among believers.

One image that quickly captured attention depicts the Sto. Niño dressed as Lady Justice. The symbolism is striking. The blindfold represents impartiality, the scales signify fairness and discernment, and the sword reflects authority and responsibility. It is a bold reimagining that invites viewers to pause and reflect.

Seen against the backdrop of recent events, from the release of Bar Examination results to ongoing public discourse surrounding governance and accountability, the image feels timely and thought provoking. It quietly asks what justice means in today’s society, and how faith intersects with integrity, responsibility, and moral leadership.

In this context, the Sto. Niño becomes more than a religious icon. The image serves as a reminder that titles and professions hold weight only when anchored in service and purpose. Just as devotees carry their faith beyond rituals, the responsibilities that come with authority should extend beyond names and positions.

This interpretation mirrors the spirit of the Fiesta Señor itself, a season not only of celebration but also of reflection. It reminds devotees that faith is lived daily, shaped by choices, actions, and the values one upholds even outside moments of prayer.

Devotion carved through time and craft

Equally compelling are the Sto. Niño images carved from tree trunks, a group of works that stand out for both their craftsmanship and emotional depth. Several pieces in this style are scattered throughout the exhibit, each distinct yet connected by the same raw material and intention.

Carving a religious image from wood is no small undertaking. It demands patience, precision, and deep respect for the material. Months or even years can be spent shaping a single piece, carefully revealing the form hidden within the grain. Every line, curve, and texture speaks of dedication, discipline, and quiet reverence.

For many visitors, these pieces may resonate on a personal level. They echo the lived experiences of devotees whose faith has been tested, shaped, and reaffirmed across seasons of hardship and hope. Much like the carving process, devotion often requires endurance and trust, especially when answers are not immediate.

Together, the images in the exhibit remind visitors that faith is not static. It is shaped by time, context, and personal journeys. Every image tells a story, but collectively, they bear witness to something greater. They reflect how Cebuano devotees continue to stand united in faith, year after year, bound by shared belief and a common source of hope.

As Ayala Center Cebu commemorates this milestone year, the Sto. Niño Devotion Exhibit remains a testament to enduring faith, tradition, and the Cebuano devotion that continues to thrive across generations. The exhibit is open to the public until January 25, 2026, at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu, inviting visitors to take part in this quiet yet powerful celebration of faith and unity.