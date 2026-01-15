Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

Onlookers converged by the side of the road along Osmeña Boulevard on January 19, 2025 to watch the street dance performances of the Sinulog Festival contingents. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Residents and devotees in Cebu are advised to take precautions as Tropical Depression Ada approaches the region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The city is preparing for the Sinulog Grand Parade, set for Sunday, January 18, 2026.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Thursday, January 15, Pagasa reported that TD Ada was located 485 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

READ: Signal no. 1 up in 11 areas as TD Ada slightly intensifies

The system is moving northwest at 20 kph and may intensify into a tropical storm later on Thursday.

As of Thursday, eleven areas nationwide are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, which warns of winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph expected within 36 hours. In the Visayas, this includes Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern Biliran, eastern Leyte, and eastern Southern Leyte.

READ: Live updates: TD Ada

Cebu weather outlook

Pagasa’s special 24-hour forecast for Cebu indicates mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light to moderate rains and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Northeastern to northwestern winds will blow at 30-40 kilometers per hour, with moderate seas of 1.3 to 2.4 meters. Temperatures are expected to range from 25 to 30 degrees Celcius, with heat indices reaching 34 to 37 degrees Celcius.

Friday, January 16, will see northern and central Cebu experiencing cloudy skies with a high chance of scattered light to moderate rains, while southern Cebu may have mostly cloudy conditions with low to moderate chances of rain. Winds will blow from the northwest to north at 20-55 kilometers per hour depending on the area.

On Saturday, January 17, northern Cebu will face moderate to high chances of rain, with rough seas reaching 2.5 to 3.7 meters, while central and southern Cebu will see moderate to light seas. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day.

By Sunday and Monday, January 18-19, Cebu is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a low chance of rain, light to moderate northwest to southwest winds, and slightly lower seas. Heat indices will remain high, ranging from 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, prompting extreme caution.

Cebu residents and visitors are encouraged to stay updated on official announcements and exercise caution, particularly during early morning processions and street festivities.

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