Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds
CEBU CITY, Philippines —Residents and devotees in Cebu are advised to take precautions as Tropical Depression Ada approaches the region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The city is preparing for the Sinulog Grand Parade, set for Sunday, January 18, 2026.
In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Thursday, January 15, Pagasa reported that TD Ada was located 485 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.
READ: Signal no. 1 up in 11 areas as TD Ada slightly intensifies
The system is moving northwest at 20 kph and may intensify into a tropical storm later on Thursday.
As of Thursday, eleven areas nationwide are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, which warns of winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph expected within 36 hours. In the Visayas, this includes Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern Biliran, eastern Leyte, and eastern Southern Leyte.
READ: Live updates: TD Ada
Cebu weather outlook
Pagasa’s special 24-hour forecast for Cebu indicates mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light to moderate rains and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.
Northeastern to northwestern winds will blow at 30-40 kilometers per hour, with moderate seas of 1.3 to 2.4 meters. Temperatures are expected to range from 25 to 30 degrees Celcius, with heat indices reaching 34 to 37 degrees Celcius.
Friday, January 16, will see northern and central Cebu experiencing cloudy skies with a high chance of scattered light to moderate rains, while southern Cebu may have mostly cloudy conditions with low to moderate chances of rain. Winds will blow from the northwest to north at 20-55 kilometers per hour depending on the area.
On Saturday, January 17, northern Cebu will face moderate to high chances of rain, with rough seas reaching 2.5 to 3.7 meters, while central and southern Cebu will see moderate to light seas. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day.
By Sunday and Monday, January 18-19, Cebu is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a low chance of rain, light to moderate northwest to southwest winds, and slightly lower seas. Heat indices will remain high, ranging from 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, prompting extreme caution.
Cebu residents and visitors are encouraged to stay updated on official announcements and exercise caution, particularly during early morning processions and street festivities.
CDN Digital Sinulog 2026 coverage is Co-presented by:
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- BingoPlus
- City Di Mare – (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2026 with Cebuanos!
- Filipino Homes
- DMCI Homes
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Winzir
Also Supported By:
Powered by:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.