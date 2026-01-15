Atong Ang manhunt: PNP tightens watch at airports, seaports

Gaming tycoon Charlie ‘Atong’ Ang — File photo from Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it tightened its monitoring at airports and seaports for gaming tycoon Atong Ang, who is wanted for kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros).

“The PNP has placed ports of exit under heightened monitoring as part of the ongoing manhunt,” Acting Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

“Dedicated tracker teams and intelligence units have been activated to ensure that no suspect leaves the country while warrants of arrest remain outstanding,” he added.

The Santa Cruz, Laguna Regional Trial Court Branch 26 released the warrant to arrest Ang and 17 others on Wednesday.

READ: Missing sabungeros: Laguna court orders arrest of Atong Ang

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Ang’s 17 co-accused, composed of seven of his personnel and 10 police officers, were arrested by the police later on Wednesday, according to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The CIDG previously said its latest information was that Atong Ang was still in the Philippines, even as he was not found in searches at his Pasig City and Mandaluyong City homes also on Wednesday.

“The most logical option for him is to surrender because the PNP is determined to comply with the arrest warrant issued by the court,” Nartatez reiterated.

“If he is indeed innocent as he has been claiming, the more that he should be encouraged to surrender to face the accusations against him,” the top cop added.

READ: Missing sabungeros: Two more sacks found in Taal Lake – PCG

Ang’s lawyer Gabriel Villareal challenged the court order to arrest him, calling it “premature” and “legally questionable.”

The gaming tycoon was implicated by whistleblower Julie Patidongan (also known as Totoy or Dondon), who pointed to him as the mastermind behind the abductions.

Atong Ang denied involvement in the disappearances, instead alleging Patidongan had threatened him to pay P300 million or else be implicated in the case.

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