Binaliw operations still search-and-rescue not ‘retrieval’ – CDRRMO

Rescue operations at Binaliw landfill landslide site. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has rejected the use of the term “retrieval operations” by Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu.

The disaster office stressed that efforts at the collapsed Binaliw landfill remain a search-and-rescue mission and have not officially shifted to recovery.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the CCDRRMC, said the city has not ruled out the possibility of finding survivors and is therefore not in a position to declare the operation as purely retrieval, as stated in PWS Cebu’s January 14 press release.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

“They are not in the position to say that,” Tumulak said, referring to PWS.

PWS Cebu earlier said its emergency response team, working with government agencies, was conducting “intensive retrieval operations” at the facility following the January 8 landfill collapse. The company also cited a combination of seismic activity and heavy rains as possible triggers of the incident.

Tumulak said as long as there remains uncertainty on the exact number of affected workers, CCDRRMO will continue to classify operations as search and rescue.

“We cannot say retrieval because it would be unfair to the families,” he said in an earlier interview. “We continue to hope for a miracle. Our rescuers themselves consider the victims as family, and that is what drives them to continue despite the risks.”

As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Prime Waste Solutions submitted to the city a copy of what it described as a complete list of workers and personnel from its contractors who were present at the site during the incident.

The company also formally requested that the names and addresses of victims not be publicly disclosed, citing data privacy concerns.

PWS said at least one family had specifically asked that the identity of their deceased relative not be published. The city said it would respect the request and coordinate with offices that have access to the list, including the Office of the Mayor.

On the pace of operations, Tumulak acknowledged that progress has been slow but emphasized that safety considerations remain paramount.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 20; operator issues statement

“Yes, it’s true that the retrieval is slow, but that’s because of the danger,” he said. “Our rescuers have to enter holes beneath unstable debris, with mixed garbage, metal, and strong odors. It’s not easy.”

He said that the Binaliw operations are now conducted 24/7, with teams divided into four quadrants to ensure systematic and safer searching. Each quadrant is manned by multiple rescue teams, with strict protocols in place when heavy equipment such as cranes are used.

Tumulak said the gradual removal of debris using heavy equipment has increased the chances of locating more victims in the coming days.

“It’s possible that we can recover more today because the debris is being removed little by little,” he said.

READ: Did you know: ‘Trash Slide’ at the Payatas dump

PWS Cebu, in its statement, said the Binaliw facility remain suspended and that it is complying with a cease-and-desist order from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The company added that it has provided financial assistance, medical support, and psychosocial services to affected families, and has covered funeral and burial expenses.

Despite the company’s use of the term “retrieval,” city officials maintained that the official status of operations remains unchanged.

“We are still in search and rescue,” Tumulak said. “As long as there is hope, we continue.”

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