Marcos: PH ready for global green shipbuilding push

SHIPBUILDER. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. looks on as the Brave Pioneer, a dual-fuel methanol-powered KAMSARMAX bulk carrier, is officially launched in Balamban, Cebu on Thursday (Jan. 15, 2026). The milestone vessel marks the Philippines’ growing role in green shipbuilding and the global shift toward low-carbon maritime transport. (RTVM screengrab)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday said the Philippines is ready to compete in the global shift toward green maritime transport as he led the naming and delivery of the world’s first dual-fuel methanol-powered KAMSARMAX bulk carrier built in the country.

The vessel, Hull No. SC443, named “Brave Pioneer,” has a carrying capacity of 81,200 metric tons and was constructed by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. at the West Cebu Estate in Balamban town.

Marcos said the delivery of the methanol-capable bulk carrier places the Philippines firmly on the global map as a future-ready maritime manufacturing hub aligned with international decarbonization targets.

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“This achievement sends a clear message to the world that the Philippines is ready to lead the global transition toward low-carbon and sustainable maritime transport,” Marcos said.

He said the project reflects the country’s ability to deliver high-value, technologically advanced vessels as global regulations push shipping companies toward cleaner fuels and lower emissions.

The KAMSARMAX vessel is designed to significantly reduce carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide emissions compared to conventional ships, in line with standards set by the International Maritime Organization.

Marcos said the development opens opportunities for Philippine shipyards to access premium international markets, sustainability-linked financing, green bonds, and climate-related investments.

“Green vessels are not only good for the environment; they also strengthen our manufacturing base and create higher-value jobs for Filipino workers,” he said.

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The President credited the success of the project to strong Japan–Philippines cooperation, highlighting the partnership between Tsuneishi Group and the Aboitiz Group, which provided the infrastructure and support ecosystem at the West Cebu Estate.

Tsuneishi has operated in Cebu for over three decades and has launched nearly 400 ships, delivering more than 370 vessels worldwide, underscoring the growing role of Filipino shipbuilders in global maritime production.

Marcos said the government remains committed to strengthening the shipbuilding and ship repair industry through fiscal and non-fiscal incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law, encouraging modernization, adoption of low-carbon technologies, and higher-value manufacturing.

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As of November 2025, the Philippines has more than 130 registered shipyards nationwide, employing over 11,000 workers, with around 70 percent classified as skilled professionals. In 2024 alone, the country built 484 vessels, ranging from fishing boats to passenger and cargo ships.

Marcos said the delivery of the Brave Pioneer symbolizes what can be achieved when innovation, international partnership, and Filipino craftsmanship converge.

“We are shaping the Philippines into a maritime hub that can meet the evolving demands of global trade while protecting the environment,” he said. (PNA)

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