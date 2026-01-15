Remulla bribed a second time to clear flood control suspects

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed on Thursday, January 15, that there was another attempt to bribe him and his sibling, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, into clearing certain personalities linked to the flood control scandal.

In an interview on dzBB, Remulla said, “It’s now two. One group from Visayas-Mindanao. Another from Luzon. One contractor and a congressman who is also a contractor.”

“They wanted us to help them with their case, remove them from the list, and let them out on bail. That’s what they wanted,” he explained. “But, it really just cannot be. It’s not in our system, and we wouldn’t allow it.”

Jonvic Remulla previously told the Inquirer that, at a private meeting around two weeks ago, a “mutual friend” said a congressman offered P1 billion for him and his brother to “quiet down” the flood control investigation.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief clarified that he was not referring to former House of Representatives appropriations chairperson and resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who is wanted for graft and malversation over an anomalous P286.5-million flood control project in Mindoro.

READ: Remulla bares P1-B bribe attempt to ‘quiet down’ flood control

Why not sue the alleged would-be bribers? Jonvic Remulla explained, “Because it’s deniable. What they did allows them to deny it through their emissaries. Usually, those are just their friends.”

And did he reach out to the supposed contractor and the congressman-contractor? The DILG chief said, “Number one, I don’t know them. Number two, I’d only do that on official function. I don’t have enough grounds to prosecute the case since their offer to me would’ve been hearsay.”

Jonvic Remulla noted that he had already informed his brother, the ombudsman, of the supposed bribe attempt.

“He laughed. He said, ‘Is that really how small they think of us?’” he detailed. /das

READ: Most Filipinos still believe flood control culprits will go to jail

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