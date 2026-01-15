PBBM leads turnover of medical equipment to Cebu Provincial Hospital

President Bongbong Marcos Jr. visits the Cebu Provincial Hospital for the ceremonial turnover of medical supplies on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday visited the Cebu Provincial Hospital to lead the ceremonial turnover of medical equipment, medicine, and supplies, aiming to boost healthcare in the province.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also said that Marcos pledged P5 million in cash aid to be used for the improvement of the hospital’s facilities.

READ: Marcos to PhilHealth: Waive interest on unpaid contributions

During Marcos’s visit, the hospital received 20 new wheelchairs and medicine, while Cebu Provincial Hospital–Danao City, Cebu Provincial Hospital–Bogo City, Daanbantayan District Hospital, and Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital each received an X-ray and a portable ultrasound machine.

“Under the 2026 budget, President Marcos Jr. emphasized that the government allocated P17.39 billion for the implementation of zero valid speeding in DOH hospitals and local government hospitals,” Castro said in Filipino.

READ: 10 Cebu provincial hospitals now offer 24/7 diagnostic lab services

“The DOH is currently preparing guidelines to identify qualified LGU hospitals, in accordance with the General Appropriations Act of 2006,” she added.

Aside from this program, Castro said the government will also expand the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services program and PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan program to provide Filipinos with more accessible healthcare services.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City hospitals placed under Code Blue status

“And of course, President Marcos Jr. never forgets to thank the doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers who continue to serve the nation. Thank you for your dedication, heart, and care for your fellow Filipinos,” Castro said in Filipino.

“You can rest assured that the President and the government are your partners in promoting your welfare,” she added. /mcm

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