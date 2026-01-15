Cebu landfill landslide victims: Marcos vows aid, accountability

GROUND ZERO. Rescue operation in Barangay Binaliw in Cebu City where a landslide occurred at a sanitary landfill on Jan. 8, 2026, killing eight people and wounding 12 others. As of Jan. 12, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said that 28 are still missing. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday vowed accountability and assured government assistance to victims of the Binaliw landfill incident in Cebu City.

Marcos made the assurance during the naming and delivery ceremony of a dual-fuel methanol-powered Kamsarmax bulk carrier in Balamban, Cebu, where he expressed condolences to the kin of the victims and called for solidarity with affected residents.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

“Before we start, let us take a moment of silence for the victims of the landfill incident in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City last Jan. 8,” Marcos said.

“As search and rescue operations continue, we offer our prayers for the souls of the departed and strength to their grieving families,” he added.

Marcos said burial assistance and other forms of aid are extended to affected families, as authorities continue efforts to locate missing persons and assess the situation.

He assured the public that those responsible for the incident will be held accountable.

“Please be assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure safety, transparency, accountability, and compassionate assistance,” Marcos said.

READ: Cebu City under calamity state after landfill avalanche

The Cebu City government on Tuesday declared Jan. 16 a Day of Mourning for the victims of the deadly trash slide.

Authorities have so far confirmed 13 fatalities from the incident, while more than 20 others remain missing.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has issued a cease-and-desist order against Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., the landfill operator.

The DENR is conducting a thorough probe to determine the cause of the incident and establish accountability. (PNA)

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