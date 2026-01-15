Tagbilaran buy-bust: Garbage collector nabbed, ₱4-M shabu seized

A garbage collector was arrested after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Wednesday evening, January 14. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A garbage collector was arrested after authorities seized more than P4 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Wednesday evening, January 14.

The operation was carried out at around 7:01 p.m. in Purok 8, Barangay Tiptip, by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office and the Tagbilaran City Police Station, with assistance from the Bohol Maritime Police.

READ: P13M shabu seized, 6 nabbed in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

Garbage collector arrested

Police identified the suspect as alias “Ondoy,” 48, a garbage collector and resident of the area.

He was arrested after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative during the Tagbilaran buy-bust operation.

Seized from the suspect were 16 packs of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, weighing about 615 grams and valued at approximately P4,182,000.

READ: Hero dog ‘Bayani’ uncovers P170M drugs at Cebu City port

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money, a cellular phone, a motorcycle, and other non-drug items.

Investigators said the operation was launched following information from a confidential informant and a case buildup that lasted about a month.

Police described the Tagbilaran buy-bust suspect as a newly identified drug personality allegedly disposing of kilo-level quantities of illegal drugs on a monthly basis.

READ: Over P1 billion worth of shabu found in an abandoned Angeles City house

Charges readied

The confiscated drug evidence was turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for laboratory examination, while the suspect is currently detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Authorities said appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing in court, noting that the sale of illegal drugs carries a nonbailable penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

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