Alcover, Arce, Archival feud online over Cebu City Hall parking incident

(L–R) Mayor Nestor Archival, CCTO Chief Raquel Arce, and Councilor Jun Alcover trade jabs online over the Cebu City Hall parking incident. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A public spat over clamped vehicles parked at the Cebu City Hall escalated into an online feud on Thursday, with Councilor Jun Alcover, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Chief Raquel Arce, and Mayor Nestor Archival trading sharp statements on social media amid Sinulog week.

The controversy stemmed from the clamping of vehicles owned by councilors inside the Cebu City Hall compound earlier this month, amid temporary parking disruptions caused by religious activities linked to the Feast of the Santo Niño.

Alcover criticizes CCTO chief

In a Facebook Live broadcast on January 14, Alcover strongly criticized Arce. He accused her of being “arrogant” and questioned her authority and background in traffic management.

Speaking partly in Cebuano, Alcover said he went live on Facebook to explain to the public what he claimed was an unjust enforcement action.

Alcover maintained that ther councilors were issued vehicle passes. They were also advised by the Vice Mayor’s Office to park along the Yutivo side of the city hall after their usual parking area near the Legislative Building was occupied for the Santo Niño activities.

“So unsay sala namo? Nga nisunod ra mi sa advice sa Vice Mayor nga naa mi’y pass,” Alcover said.

He added that the area was supposedly designated exclusively for councilors and accessible only to vehicles with official passes.

Alcover questioned why the vehicles were clamped despite being inside what he believed was an authorized parking area.

He also dismissed Arce’s explanation that a second shift of enforcers carried out the clamping.

CCTO’s defense

Arce, for her part, defended the CCTO’s actions. In an earlier public statement, she insisted that the enforcement was proper and in line with existing rules.

“Dili ni palpak. Gi-clamp gyud,” Arce said in a statement.

She stressed that the stickers issued by the mayor were vehicle passes meant for entry and exit — not parking permits.

Arce explained that the area in question was reserved for emergency vehicles and that complaints arose later in the day when police vehicles could no longer park because the space had filled up.

Following a review, she said several vehicles, including private vehicles owned by officials, were found parked in the restricted zone.

“If the enforcer does not recognize the vehicle as belonging to a councilor, it will be clamped,” Arce said.

She added that personnel were simply enforcing regulations and were not inclined to confront elected officials.

The parking incident at the Cebu City Hall

The issue was earlier detailed in a report after vehicles belonging to Councilors Winston Pepito and Harry Eran were clamped on January 13 despite bearing official stickers.

Pepito, who chairs the City Council’s committee on transportation, said the incident was the result of miscommunication. He pointed out that councilors were told to park in the area temporarily.

READ: Winston Pepito: Cebu traffic is a ‘daily punishment’

Arce acknowledged that the situation was “not normal.” She cited limited parking during religious activities and appealed for understanding from the council.

She suggested staggered parking. That means allowing vehicles to be pulled out after an hour to give others access.

Cebu City mayor weighs in

The dispute took another turn on January 15 after Mayor Archival weighed in. He urged restraint and responsibility among public officials, particularly on social media.

“As public officials, responsibilidad nato nga ma-ampingon, patas, ug responsable, labi na sa social media,” Archival said in a statement.

READ: Cebu City eyes penalties for ‘space savers’ blocking parking slots

Archival emphasized that not all information seen or heard should be immediately aired online.

He also backed the CCTO’s explanation. He reiterated that the stickers were vehicle passes for drop-off and pick-up, not parking permits.

Moreover, he called for better coordination and fact-checking before public accusations are made.

Alcover fires back at Archival

Alcover, however, fired back. He accused both Arce and Archival of administrative failure and poor coordination.

He questioned why no written memo was issued informing councilors that parking on the Yutivo side was for drop-off only. Furthermore, he noted that the advice to park there came directly from the Vice Mayor’s Office.

READ: MMDA: ‘Illegal turning’ tops 5 traffic violations for 2025

“Walay memo gikan sa mayor. Among gisunod ang advice from the Vice Mayor,” Alcover said, branding the situation as a failure of coordination within the administration.

As of posting time, Cebu City Hall officials have not announced any formal resolution to the dispute, which has continued to play out publicly online, drawing attention to internal tensions within the city government amid Sinulog festivities.

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