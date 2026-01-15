Central Visayas police boost security measures for Sinulog, ASEAN 2026

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Central Visayas made moves to heighten security measures for two high-profile events in the region, namely, the Sinulog Festival and the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said the suspension of permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) and the transport of firearms, explosives, and explosive ingredients will be enforced in phases, depending on the event and location.

Firearm and explosives ban

For Sinulog 2026, the gun ban will take effect from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, January 8, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20. The ban covers Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and the municipalities of Cordova and Consolacion.

A wider suspension will be implemented for the 2026 ASEAN Summit and related meetings. It will cover the entire Central Visayas region from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, January 15, until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 31.

PRO-7 said the suspension applies to permits to carry firearms outside of residence; permits to transport firearms issued to gun club members, manufacturers, dealers, and repairers; permits to transport and purchase explosives or explosive ingredients; and licenses to manufacture or deal in firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

During the ban, only members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies performing official duties and wearing prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms.

READ: PNP gearing up for PH hosting of 2026 Asean Summit

Central Visayas police implement heightened security

Police said the measure is being implemented in coordination with the AFP, local government units (LGUs), and other law enforcement agencies to ensure security during large gatherings and high-level meetings expected to draw local and international participants.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan said the restrictions are intended to reduce security risks and maintain public order during the Sinulog festivities and the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

“These measures are designed to maintain peace and order and ensure a safe environment during these two major events. We urge the public to cooperate, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to help safeguard the events and our communities,” Maranan said.

Police urged the public to comply with the gun ban and report suspicious activities as authorities continue security operations ahead of the two events in the Central Visayas.

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