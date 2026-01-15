FACES OF SINULOG: Mary Rose Maghuyop, Santo Niño bearer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To pray is to feel closest to the Lord.

It is in prayer that we loosen our grip on our worries and lift them up in faith.

In Cebu, home to some of the grandest and most celebrated festivals in the Philippines, devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño takes many forms. For some, it is whispered in silence; for others, it is sung, danced, and embodied.

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For this Sinulog season, cultural performer and image bearer Mary Rose Villacastin-Maghuyop offers her prayer through movement. For her, dancing with the image of the Holy Child is not a performance—it is an act of devotion she carries with pride and humility.

Mary Rose is a name many Cebuanos easily recognize. Having spent her life immersed in theater and dance, she has become one of the familiar and graceful faces of Sinulog.

Sinulog as family tradition

Her years as a dancer, director, and choreographer have earned her a respected place in Cebu’s art scene. She is also a proud member of the Cofradia del Sto. Niño de Cebu, a role that deepens her spiritual connection to the festival.

Born into a family steeped in the arts, Mary Rose learned theater and dance at a young age. She is the daughter of the late Delia Villacastin, a well-known Cebuana theater director remembered for reviving traditional zarzuelas.

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In a short interview with CDN Digital, Mary Rose recalled her childhood memories of Sinulog.

Come January, devotion filled their home as much as the rhythm of the drums.

“As a child, we would have Sinulog prayers, the sinug in the house. So it was really a part of us. We grew up knowing that when January came, the sinug would be in the house,” she said.

During these early years, she learned an important lesson: dancing must always be paired with intention and petition.

As the years passed, her devotion and her love for Sinulog grew deeper.

Mary Rose Maghuyop, bearer of the Señor Sto. Niño. | Immae Lachica

Holy Child: Handle with care

Among the many influences in her journey, one encounter with renowned Cebuano choreographer Mike Gonzales left a lasting impression.

“Siya gyud to nga seryoso kaayo moingon: When it comes to the Sto. Niño, you hold it properly. In his words, ‘Sus, kung maka-sulti pa na ang Niño, mo-ingon gyud siya, hoy, nalipong nako,’” she recalled.

Guided by this teaching and by the origins of Sinulog movement drawn from the sug, or the current of the water, Mary Rose bears the Holy Image with grace, poise, and purpose.

“When you look at a child, you cannot help but look at him fondly. But in humility, you also bow down to Him, knowing that He is all-powerful despite being a child,” she said.

Prayer: Heart of fiesta

In a lighter moment during the interview, Mary Rose admitted the attention she receives as an image bearer still puzzles her.

“Bitaw, honestly, nag-wonder bitaw ko ngano man. Why all this fuss about the dancing when I was just doing what I’ve been doing for many years? Karon lang siguro ni ni-surface kay naa na man tay camera. Kada tawo, ma-capture na man gud ka,” she said with a laugh.

Amid the color, music, and spectacle that surround Sinulog, Mary Rose hopes her quiet example reminds people young and old, that at the heart of the celebration is prayer.

To bear the image of the Holy Child is not about recognition, but reverence. It is about holding the Sto. Niño with care, love, and devotion, and allowing every step, every bow, and every movement to become an offering of faith.