Cebu tourism leaders hope Asean events prompt industry’s recovery

National government officials led by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco hold a press conference in Lapu-Lapu City to give updates on the preparations of the 2026 Asean Tourism Forum, which Cebu will host. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expecting more than 5,000 foreign delegates this month, Cebu tourism players count on the upcoming ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) meetings to help revive the industry following a weak performance in 2025.

Amid the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations, Cebu is ready to welcome and host foreign ministers, senior officials, and industry stakeholders for the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF), said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

“We will present Cebu as a destination that is capable of hosting world-class events as well as of taking a leadership position along with the Philippines in articulating our combined aspirations for elevating the stature of ASEAN as far as tourism is concerned,” said Frasco.

Help from thousands

During a press conference held in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, January 14, national and government officials also revealed the progress of preparations, from security to traffic, as the events draw near.

These include training over 10,000 tourism frontliners from different parts of the country to assist in the ATF, as well as putting more than 9,000 law enforcers in Central Visayas on standby as soon as the meetings take place.

Beginning January 26, Cebu will host official meetings, including 13 ministerial and senior officials’ meetings in line with the Asean Summit 2026.

Cebu first event host

“Cebu is honored to host the first Asean event for 2026. This is not only a milestone for our province, but a strong vote of confidence in Cebu as a destination that is ready to welcome the region and the world,” said Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Rowena Montecillo.

Key ATF components include the Travel Exchange (Travez), the Asean Tourism Conference, the Asean Tourism Ministers’ Press Conference, and the Asean Tourism Standards Awards, which bring together policymakers, tourism leaders, and private-sector stakeholders.

Beyond the main forum, ATF 2026 will also host several high-level meetings and consultations, including Asean Plus Three, Asean-India, Asean-Australia, Asean-Russia, and national tourism organization meetings, reinforcing Cebu’s role as a regional hub for tourism diplomacy.

Opportunity

The events will also serve as an opportunity not only to showcase the best of Cebu but also to reinvigorate economic and tourism activities in the island province.

“ATF 2026 goes beyond an event-it is a platform to generate confidence, stimulate investment, and open new pathways for tourism growth across the region,” said Frasco.

According to the tourism secretary, close to 600 buyers have already signed up to join business-to-business meetings with local businesses in Cebu.

“There is a multiplier effect that can result from the hosting of these events,” she pointed out, adding that holding the conferences here boosts traveler confidence in Cebu as a destination.

Signs of bouncing back

Tourism stakeholders here also shared the same sentiments and even expressed optimism that this year will be better than the previous one.

“We are very optimistic for Cebu’s tourism bounce-back, especially as we start 2026 with the ASEAN Tourism Forum,” said Mia Singson-Leon, president of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI).

Aside from the Asean summit, the hotel and hospitality industry here cited other primary drivers for their much-needed recovery. They pointed to Cebu’s expanding air connectivity, a stronger Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) pipeline, targeted promotions, and the Sinulog Festival.

In fact, hotel bookings and reservations for this year’s Sinulog have already reached 90 percent weeks before the festival day, which falls on January 18 — a positive sign for the hotel and hospitality industry’s recovery.

“International arrivals are also expected to increase, driven by new markets and promotions,” Singson-Leon said.

In 2025, Cebu’s tourism industry faced numerous challenges, including a dramatic decline in the number of foreign arrivals, particularly inits top market, South Korea. During the second half of the year, the twin calamities, the 6.9 earthquake and typhoon Tino, compounded the losses.

Readiness

To ensure venue and operational readiness, the DOT, through its infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) has enhanced sites and venue branding across Cebu. For instance, Tieza has established Asean VIP lounges at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s domestic and international terminals. The authorities also implemented route and city branding in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City.

The DOT said it coordinates with various agencies to ensure security, safety, and protocol readiness for visiting ministers and foreign dignitaries. They include the Presidential Security Command and Philippine National Police, among others.

The department initiated human resource and service readiness efforts under Project Harana. Harana stands for Hosting Asean with Readiness, Agility, Nationalism, and Authenticity. The project prepares volunteers, tour guides, drivers, and event organizers through training on service excellence, safety, site management, and protocol.

The department will also offer complimentary guided tours for delegates. Heritage and cultural tours in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City will take place.

Frasco said the Philippines is approaching ATF 2026 with a whole-of-government approach. She underscored that preparations aim to reflect efficiency, excellence, and Filipino hospitality.

“The Philippines is well-positioned to deliver a successful Asean Tourism Forum that will set a strong and confident tone for the country’s Asean chairship year,” she said.

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