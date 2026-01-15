Traslacion 2026 procession draws thousands from Cebu City to Mandaue

The images of the Holy Family converged along Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, past 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 15, during the Traslacion 2026. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Under a gray sky, the gates of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño opened just after 7 a.m., signaling the start of the Traslacion 2026 on Thursday, January 15.

A minute later, the images of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe were ushered out of the pilgrim center. And so begins their transfer to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City on the eighth day of the novena for the 461st Fiesta Señor.

Despite the gloomy morning, the expected rain did not come, allowing devotees to gather early along the route.

READ: Nazareno 2026: Traslacion at its 30th hour

Devotees greet the images along the Traslacion route

Many devotees lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the images moving out of the basilica in a motorcade. Some were quietly waiting. Others were already pressing forward as the Traslacion officially began.

The procession covered around seven kilometers. First, it passes through M. J. Cuenco Avenue, the Central Nautical Highway, and Lopez Jaena Street. Then it continues toward A. Del Rosario and S. B. Cabahug Streets en route to the shrine in Mandaue City.

Along M. J. Cuenco Avenue, spectators stood shoulder to shoulder. They greeted the passing images as drumbeats accompanied the slow, steady movement of the convoy.

Traslacion security amid a huge crowd of 216,000

Security was visibly tight along the route. Traffic and security personnel flanked the procession. The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deployed more than 2,500 police personnel, supported by force multipliers, to secure both the Traslacion and Walk with Mary, which commenced earlier in the morning.

Police later said the event remained generally peaceful. They received no reports of untoward incidents during the Walk with Mary through the Traslacion.

According to CCPO Officer-in-Charge Police Colonel George Ylanan, preparations included a series of dry runs and walkthroughs. These helped them ensure that security measures were implemented as planned.

Crowd estimates in Cebu City alone, from the Walk with Mary until the Traslacion, reached around 216,000.

Authorities reiterated that a gun ban remains in effect. They also announced that a liquor ban would be enforced within a 300-meter radius of the Sinulog parade route on Sunday, January 18.

They added that permits for street parties had been denied.

Children dressed in Santo Niño garb

As the images moved farther along the Traslacion route, scenes of devotion unfolded along the highway.

Along the Central Nautical Highway in Barangay Carreta, two children dressed in the traditional Santo Niño garb posed by the roadside. They were waiting for the image to pass them.

Families stood under the open sky. Some held their phones, and others waved their hands in prayer and in welcome.

Sinulog and “Sinug” in Mabolo

The Traslacion took on a distinctly local rhythm upon reaching Barangay Mabolo.

The images were welcomed by Sinulog dancers from the barangay-based contingent Lambo Mabolo and performers of the traditional Sinug dance.

The ritual, which can be traced to the barangay’s own history, was performed by dancers of varying ages. It continued as the images made their way through the area.

Images reach Mandaue City

Past 8 a.m., the procession moved along Lopez Jaena Street, drawing closer to Mandaue City.

Devotees continued to line the route, with many following the convoy on foot as it traversed into Barangay Subangdaku.

At the boundary of Cebu City and Mandaue City, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano received the convoy from Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. This marked the formal entry of the images into Mandaue City.

With city officials, police representatives, and clergy present, the images of the Holy Family — Señor Santo Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph — were welcomed in Barangay Subangdaku.

Continuing into Mandaue City

From there, the Traslacion continued along its final route toward the National Shrine of St. Joseph, where the images were set to stay for a day before their early transfer to the National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, January 16.

Church officials said the adjusted schedule allows devotees more time to venerate the images of the Holy Family at each shrine.

READ: Fiesta Señor: Longer Traslacion gives devotees ‘more time to visit Santo Niño’

By mid-morning, the convoy moved deeper into Mandaue City. The Traslacion, which had unfolded as both a carefully secured public event and a moving display of devotion, carried forward under a calm, cloudy sky.