Mandaue City Traslacion: 20,000 devotees attend Holy Family journey

The arrival of Señor Sto. Niño at the border of Cebu City and Mandaue City in Barangay Subangdaku marked the turnover of the Holy Family convoy to Mandaue City. | 📷: Mayor Jonkie Ouano FB Page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – An estimated 20,000 lined Mandaue City’s streets during Thursday’s Traslacion of the Holy Family – Señor Sto. Niño, Virgen de Guadalupe, and St. Joseph.

The journey started in Cebu City to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

This is according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, based on a joint assessment by the MCPO and the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. This is higher than last year’s attendance of 17,000.

READ: Traslacion 2026 procession draws thousands from Cebu City to Mandaue

MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. said the Mandaue City Traslacion was generally peaceful, with no recorded untoward incidents.

“So far so good. Peaceful ang atoang Traslacion karong first day,” Acosta said.

A total of 1,600 personnel were deployed for the event from the MCPO, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, Barangay Public Safety Officers, force multipliers, and students from the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Due to the larger crowd this year, the Mandaue Traslacion City area took 1 hour and 20 minutes, Acosta said.

The convoy slowed down to allow devotees to see the images and to maintain the solemnity of the procession.

READ: Traslacion: Mandaue City doubles security team for Fiesta Señor activities

During the MCPO’s dry run of the Traslacion last week, it was estimated to take 20 minutes from Barangay Subangdaku, the turnover area, at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour. However, during the actual Traslacion, the convoy moved even slower.

The scheduled 9:00 a.m. welcome Mass started at almost 9:30 a.m.

During the Mass presided over by Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes, he said that the entire Traslacion from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to the National Shrine of St. Joseph took about two and a half hours, showing the unity and belief of the devotees in the Sto. Niño.

Usually, the Traslacion motorcade time is shorter than this year. It pulled out from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City shortly before 7 a.m.

The turnover of the convoy at the boundary of the two cities in Innodata from Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jovito” “Jonkie” Ouano happened at 8:15 a.m.

Mayor Ouano thanked the Mandauehanons for their cooperation, which contributed to the successful conduct of the event. This marked his first Traslacion as the local chief executive.

“Nalipay kaayo ta nga gitagaan ko ani nga higayun nga dili tanan ang mahatagan. Mapasalamaton ta ni Señor Sto. Niño ug mga Mandauehanon. Nagpasalamat sad ta nga gihatagan ta og maayo nga panahon nga wala gyud miuwan,” Ouano said.

READ: Longest in history of Nazareno: Traslacion ends after nearly 31 hours

Regine Degamo from Barangay Maguikay said she thought she would not be able to attend the Mandaue City Traslacion as she arrived in Barangay Centro near the parish at 9:00 a.m., but the images had not yet arrived.

“Thankful jud kaayo ko. Giingnan gyud nako siya nga unta makaabot pa ko Niño kay nag-caregiver pa ko, ako pa gipahimutang akoang amo,” Degamo said.

Kissing of the sacred images and a series of Masses at the National Shrine of St. Joseph will be conducted throughout the night.

The holy images will stay longer this time compared to previous years, until 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, when a farewell Mass will be held before the Traslacion continues to Lapu-Lapu City.

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