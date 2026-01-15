CRFA boys set sights on PFF U16 Nationals in San Carlos City

The CRFA U16 team | CRFA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) will campaign in the upcoming Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U16 Boys National Championship 2026, set to kick off on January 17 in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The CRFA boys will open their campaign on Sunday, January 18, in a tournament that features five teams led by host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA).

Also in the field are CRFA, Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), Negros Oriental–Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA), and Iloilo–Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA).

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CRFA faces NOSIRFA

CRFA will face NOSIRFA in its opening match on Sunday, before taking on EVRFA and IGRFA on January 20. The Cebu side will wrap up its elimination round on January 23 against the host NORFA.

Head coach Junjun Pintuan will lead the CRFA squad, which is composed of the following:

Kent Ivan Malazarte

Clark Josol

Joseph Aeron Beralde

Latrell Bonjoc

William Maglasang

Serge Angelo Dingding

Yuan Alexis Perales

Akioh Relator

Juffrey Abrio

Froilan Del Rosario

John Evans Remulta

Aeron Pepito

Gian Edric Alfante

Joseph Joring Jr.

Kadin Dee Camilon

Ayn Gabriel Quidlat

Kurt Andre Toledo

Jeve Velasco

Flint Jurie Timbangan

Jeshua Manuel Tadle

Russelito Bucag

Ayn Sebastian Quidlat

Sean Lao

READ: Cebu FC heads into PH football league second round at No. 2

Meanwhile, the rest of the coaching staff included the following:

Marcelo Ouano

Mikel Bonjoc

Alexander Perales

Grecelyn Del Rosario

Nilo Ferraren (CRFA official)

This is largely the same squad from Don Bosco Boys Home that qualified in last year’s PFF U16 domestic qualifiers — a campaign overshadowed by legal disputes involving CRFA and parents from the Benthel Asia School of Technology Football Club and the Azkals Development Academy.

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