CRFA boys set sights on PFF U16 Nationals in San Carlos City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) will campaign in the upcoming Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U16 Boys National Championship 2026, set to kick off on January 17 in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.
The CRFA boys will open their campaign on Sunday, January 18, in a tournament that features five teams led by host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA).
Also in the field are CRFA, Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), Negros Oriental–Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA), and Iloilo–Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA).
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CRFA faces NOSIRFA
CRFA will face NOSIRFA in its opening match on Sunday, before taking on EVRFA and IGRFA on January 20. The Cebu side will wrap up its elimination round on January 23 against the host NORFA.
Head coach Junjun Pintuan will lead the CRFA squad, which is composed of the following:
- Kent Ivan Malazarte
- Clark Josol
- Joseph Aeron Beralde
- Latrell Bonjoc
- William Maglasang
- Serge Angelo Dingding
- Yuan Alexis Perales
- Akioh Relator
- Juffrey Abrio
- Froilan Del Rosario
- John Evans Remulta
- Aeron Pepito
- Gian Edric Alfante
- Joseph Joring Jr.
- Kadin Dee Camilon
- Ayn Gabriel Quidlat
- Kurt Andre Toledo
- Jeve Velasco
- Flint Jurie Timbangan
- Jeshua Manuel Tadle
- Russelito Bucag
- Ayn Sebastian Quidlat
- Sean Lao
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Meanwhile, the rest of the coaching staff included the following:
- Marcelo Ouano
- Mikel Bonjoc
- Alexander Perales
- Grecelyn Del Rosario
- Nilo Ferraren (CRFA official)
This is largely the same squad from Don Bosco Boys Home that qualified in last year’s PFF U16 domestic qualifiers — a campaign overshadowed by legal disputes involving CRFA and parents from the Benthel Asia School of Technology Football Club and the Azkals Development Academy.
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