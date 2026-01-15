Fiesta Señor traslacion: ‘Baptism, prayer, service ensure unity’

Devotees carry various images of the Virgin Mary and Christ-child (from left) — Our Lady of the Rule, Our Lady of Guadalupe of Cebu, and Patronage of Mary — as well of Santo Niño de Cebu at the end of the Misa de Traslacion in the pilgrim center of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. A Walk with Mary from Cebu City’s Fuente Osmeña Rotunda to the basilica preceded the Mass. | CDN Digital photo / Jason A. Baguia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “The point of devotion to the Child Jesus is to be one with him in mind, heart, and action,” said Fr. Joselito Danao, who presided over the concelebrated Fiesta Señor Traslacion Mass before the transfer of the images of the Holy Child and Our Lady of Guadalupe of Cebu from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to Mandaue City.

Danao reflected on the theme of this year’s Fiesta Señor in honor of the Christ-child — “In Santo Niño, we are one” — before thousands who attended the traslacion and the eucharistic celebration. They had converged in the basilica and pilgrim center at the end of the Walk with Mary on a cool, cloudy dawn, Thursday, January 15.

READ: Traslacion 2026 procession draws thousands from Cebu City to Mandaue

‘Baptism unites Jesus, Christians’

The sacrament of baptism makes people one in the Holy Child, said Danao. He heads the team of pastors at Cebu’s Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Cebu.

Parishioners of the shrine had accompanied the image of their patroness since midnight, bearing her on a flower-decked carriage from their neighborhood church downtown to the basilica through V. Rama Avenue, B. Rodriguez Street, and Osmeña Boulevard. The distance covered was about 5.4 kilometers.

READ: Longest in history of Nazareno: Traslacion ends after nearly 31 hours

Stressing the importance of baptism as the basis of the faithful’s unity, Danao recalled a journalist’s interview with Pope St. John Paul II.

The reporter had asked the pontiff what he considered life’s greatest moment. Was it his election as Holy Father, ordination as a bishop, or ordination to the priesthood?

Pope John Paul replied that he counted the moment he received baptism as the greatest moment of his life.

“Baptism initiated [our] oneness in Christ,” Danao said, paraphrasing the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “Baptism incorporates and configures us to Christ.”

READ: 216,000 devotees join Walk with Mary, procession peaceful, DRRMC says

‘Prayer nourishes unity’

Christian life, however, commences but does not end with baptism. The priest pointed out that believers must also nourish their union in Christ with prayer.

His listeners had demonstrated ways of collective prayer during the traslacion walk, a highlight of the 461st Fiesta Señor.

They proceeded in one direction with their candles, mementos of baptism, shimmering like fireflies in the darkness. As the procession continued, they recited the rosary, sang songs in honor of the Virgin Mary and her infant son, and cradled images of the pair.

Furthermore, they venerated her image as it passed through the basilica’s gate, with applause, pealing bells, and shouts of “Viva, Maria!”

READ: FACES OF SINULOG: Mary Rose Maghuyop, Santo Niño bearer

‘Prayer enables service’

Danao, in his homily, challenged the congregation to go farther. He asked, “Nganong kutob ra man ta sa huna-huna nga magbinuotan? (Why do we merely plan to be good?).”

“We must think like Christ,” he went on, “have the heart of Christ and the actions of Christ.”

Prayer, Danao said, ensures that the Christian will not only have good intentions. In prayer, the faithful also gain the capacity to think like Jesus, have a heart like his, and serve just as he did.

READ: Mandaue City Traslacion: 20000 devotees attend Holy Family journey

Becoming a listening church

Prayer lies at the heart of the pastoral thrust of Archbishop Alberto Uy for the Cebu archdiocese, Danao emphasized. The church community celebrates its centenary in 2034 and focuses this year on becoming a church that listens.

Danao underscored that prayer is a primary exercise in listening because, through prayer, the baptized person listens to God.

Having listened to God, the Christian then serves her or his neighbors, the priest added.

READ: Walk with Mary devotees’ prayers: Jail time for the corrupt

‘Be someone’s bridge to God’

He echoed to the traslacion congregation the assignment that he often gave his parishioners in Guadalupe toward the end of Mass: to go out and look for someone who is “last, least, and lost” and be a “bridge” that brings that person back to God.

Such bridging actions need not be grand, he indicated, citing as examples the faithfulness of husbands to their wives and the respect of the rich for everyone regardless of their economic situation.

These actions reflect oneness in the Santo Niño, the priest said, because “the heart of the Santo Niño is mercy, the heart of the Santo Niño is love.”

READ: Fiesta Señor: Over 1,000 hold dry run for Traslacion in Mandaue