Jollibee celebrates Sinulog 2026 with a special media day for Cebu Partners

Cebu media personnel, content creators, and special guests enjoyed a day filled with fun, games, and surprises as they gathered for Jollibee Sinulog Media Day 2026.

Dont miss the fun and excitement and join Jollibee and friends as they celebrate Sinulog 2026 with the Cebuanos.

Just in time for Cebu’s most vibrant season, Jollibee kicked off its lineup of Sinulog activities with Sinulog media day, held in appreciation of the invaluable contributions of Cebu media to the company’s success. The gathering brought together Jollibee executives including Area Managers Hazel Enad, Noreen Young, Lotus Villanueva, Johnny Montifar, and Arvin Espinosa as well as members of the Jollibee Sinulog Committee– Fidel Cardona, Janus Laugan, Andrew Segarra, and Janna Dayco.

Adding to the fun were the creative Jollibee Foods Marketing officers Leah Sausa, Kent Luterte, and Thalia Ricardel, making the event a warm and festive environment for the guests.

The event started with the a warm Sinulog welcome performance that immediately set atmosphere and energized the crowd. This was followed by a delightful appearance by Jollitown Friends that surely took everyone to a trip down to memory lane, healing their inner child within.

In her welcome address, Hazel Enad, Jollibee Food Corporation’s Area Manager thanked the guests and the media for taking their time to celebrate the festivities with Jollibee. “Thank you for joining us today as we celebrate the incoming Sinulog festivities as well as the celebration of our partnership.” said Enad. She further emphasized that Jollibee’s goal of giving joy to everyone is made possible with the help of the media. “We always wanted to give joy to everyone…. There is a better way to kick off the celebration– by sharing smiles, good food, and meaningful moments with the people who helped us bring these stories to life.” Enad added.

Leah Sausa, Jollibee Foods Area Customer Activation Manager for Cebu, Leyte and Samar shared to the media the lineup of activities for Sinulog 2026. “We are a bronze sponsor in Sinulog festival this year and we are excited that we will be having our Jollibee float in this year’s Sinulog grand parade.” Sausa also shared their activities within the week, highlighting their Jollibee Mall Joy Days in different malls allover Cebu.

Finally, Sausa revealed to the media the Jollibee Sinulog 2026 promos to look out for. “Starting from January 12 to 18, If you order a Jollibee Chickenjoy value meal, your drink will be upgraded to large. And on January 16 to 18, if you purchase a bucket meal, you will be given a free coke 1.5 liters.” Sausa added.

The fun continued with interactive games that brought out the participants’ competitive spirit, adding laughter and excitement throughout the day. The event capped off with a photo opportunity with Jollibee and friends, perfectly winding down the momentous celebration.

Among the other activities prepared by Jollibee for Sinulog 2026 are:

January 12, 2026 – Sinulog Promo (JB x Coke) Free Go Large Coke and Coke 1.5L

January 13, 2026 – Media Tour

January 15 – 17, 2026 – Airport Activation

January 16 – 18, 2026 – Pier 1 Activation

January 16, 2026 – Devotee City 10 AM Opening

January 16 – 17, 2026 – Jollibee Mall Day

January 16 (2:00 PM) Robinsons Galleria

January 17 (3:00 PM) SM Seaside City Cebu

January 18 (7:00 PM) Ayala (Globe x JB TIE-UP)

January 17 – 18, 2026 – Sinulog Fun Night at Jollibee General Maxilom (7:00 PM) with Jollitown Friends

January 18, 2026 – Globe x JB TIE UP Event

Jollitown Dance

January 18, 2026 – Sinulog Grand Parade

Dont miss the fun and excitement and join Jollibee and friends as they celebrate Sinulog 2026 with the Cebuanos. For more information, visit their Facebook page Jollibee.