Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Tournament draws region’s best squads

Sinulog Cup volleyball | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the region’s top volleyball teams are set to collide in the weeklong Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Open Invitational Tournament, scheduled from January 24 to 31 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

This year’s tournament is a revamped version of the Sinulog Cup staged last year under then–Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros. The 2026 edition now expands to include a women’s division alongside the men’s competition.

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Tournament organizer Kenneth Rafols told CDN Digital that preparations have intensified. That’s because they aim to deliver high-level volleyball action for Cebuano fans.

Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Tournament

A total of 10 teams will compete in the tournament, which is co-organized by the Cebu City Government, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and the Sinulog Foundation, Inc. (SFI).

“We decided to limit the number of teams in the men’s division so all games can be held at one venue. The same goes for the women’s division,” said Rafols.

“This is purely an open invitational tournament, so expect players from outside Cebu and even teams coming from other provinces.”

The men’s division will be divided into two brackets. The top two teams from each group will advance to the crossover semifinals.

READ: Sinulog Cup Volleyball: Favored teams shine on opening day

Bracket A is composed of Mischka, Amigos, PMI Bohol Navigators, Cebu City Niños, and AJA Spikers. Bracket B features Benedicto College Cheetahs, Lowkey, Atty. Dico Spikers, Savouge, and Assassins.

Rafols also shared that eight teams will compete in the women’s division. It will follow the same tournament format as the men’s side.

Cesafi student-athletes may participate

He added that the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has already approved their request to allow student-athletes who failed to advance to the semifinals of the Cesafi men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments to suit up for teams in the Sinulog Cup.

“The men’s games will run from January 21 to 24. The women’s tournament will be from January 25 to 31. We sent a letter to Cesafi to allow students to play, especially those who didn’t qualify for the semifinals,” Rafols explained. “Even if they didn’t make the semis, it’s still technically the Cesafi volleyball season, so we asked permission ahead of time.”

Sinulog Cup Champions in both the men’s and women’s divisions will pocket P100,000 in cash prizes. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive P50,000, and the third and fourth placers will earn P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

Individual award winners will also receive cash incentives.

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