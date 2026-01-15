Reserve a moment of indulgence at VisMin’s first J.CO reserve

Life can be bitter at times, but a touch of sweetness and indulgence often makes it better. For Cebuanos, J.CO has long been a household name—a staple of celebrations where locals gladly brave long queues to bring home signature donuts.

J.CO Reserve is more than just a coffee shop; it is a destination for those who seek the “finer side of flavor.”

Now, J.CO Philippines is marking a significant milestone by elevating the local café culture with the official launch of J.CO Reserve.

A festive new beginning

On January 13, 2026, the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces branch was transformed into a hub of sophistication. J.CO Philippines gathered media and content creators for an exclusive look at how the “Reserve” concept sets itself apart from the standard store. Timed perfectly with the Sinulog Festival, the event opened with a vibrant performance by the Sandiego Dancers, symbolizing a festive new beginning for the brand in Cebu.

The art of the brew: A Masterclass in Coffee

The heart of the J.CO Reserve experience lies in its commitment to the bean. To showcase this, J.CO Coffee Expert Micoi Aguilar led an immersive Coffee Masterclass, taking guests on a journey from bean to cup.

Micoi, who rose from a novice barista in 2008 to a master trainer, shared that the secret to a great cup isn’t just strength, but balance. During the demonstration, he showcased the precision required for different manual brewing methods like the pour-over and the siphon.

“Coffee is about consistency, care, and the small details,” Micoi explained. “At J.CO Reserve, we want to empower our customers to become experts in their own right, discovering the specific profiles that suit their unique palettes.”

Craft meets sophistication

Dyann Teo-Lim, Marketing Manager of J.CO Philippines, further emphasized the vision behind the brand’s evolution. “J.CO Reserve is a premium experience inspired by the same J.CO spirit, but elevated for today’s modern coffee and lifestyle enthusiasts. It is where craft meets sophistication, featuring exclusive coffee blends and artisanal selections designed to bring out the true essence of the beans,” she said.

The Reserve experience is defined by more than just its menu; it features elegant interiors designed for those who appreciate the finer side of design. Every cup is brewed with care, and every dish is curated to deliver a richer, more immersive coffee experience.

Beyond the donut: premium offerings

The Reserve store introduces a more robust, full-café menu. Jericho E. Eva, Assistant Marketing Manager, introduced an array of exclusive items that elevate the brand’s culinary profile.

The Reserve donut lineup showcases intricate textures and premium ingredients through sophisticated flavors such as the Marshmallow Donut, Choco Oreo, Mocha Nougat, Speculoos Pistachio, Granola Malaka, and the indulgent Hazelnut Caviar.

For those seeking a more substantial meal, the menu expands into sophisticated hot plates, offering hearty and refined options like the Wagyu Steak Al Ajillo, Tuna A La Pobre, Salt-Cured Crispy Bacon, and Chicken Parmigiana.

Indulge in the extraordinary

J.CO Reserve is more than just a coffee shop; it is a destination for those who seek the “finer side of flavor.” Whether you are there to witness the artistry of a Siphon brew or to enjoy a Wagyu steak alongside an exclusive donut, J.CO Reserve promises to turn your everyday indulgence into a refined experience.

Treat yourself to the full café experience at J.CO Reserve Ayala Center Cebu and #ReserveTheMoment.