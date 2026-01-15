PMI’s Valiente Vitor set for tough test vs undefeated Russian fighter

Virgel “Valiente” Vitor sets foot in the ring. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hard-hitting Virgel “Valiente” Vitor of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable faces a stiff challenge as he heads to Russia for his next assignment.

Vitor is set to take on undefeated Russian prospect Artur Subkhankulov on February 13, 2026. It marks another overseas outing for the Tagbilaran City native.

Details on whether a title will be at stake have yet to be announced.

READ: Vitor, Asilo bounce back with gritty wins in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 20’

Valiente Vitor’s 3rd fight abroad

This will be Vitor’s third fight abroad after previous stints in Japan and Thailand. Such a fight adds to his growing experience on the international stage.

The 28-year-old Vitor is coming off an impressive fourth-round knockout of fellow Filipino Alven Vergara in a non-title bout during the “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” card last November in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

READ: Jagna boxing card to feature PMI-Villamor amateur prospect

That win extended his streak to two straight victories since dropping the World Boxing Organization Oriental super featherweight title to China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in 2024, also in Tagbilaran.

Against Subkhankulov

Vitor Valiente carries a solid professional record of 24 wins, 17 by knockout, against four losses.

Standing across from him will be the 34-year-old Artur Subkhankulov, who owns an unblemished 10–0 record with four knockouts. While his pro resume is shorter, the Russian brings a wealth of amateur experience, boasting 78 wins against 32 losses. This makes him a dangerous foe.

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Subkhankulov has yet to face a Filipino opponent, and he is coming off a unanimous decision victory, continuing a run of fights held in his hometown of Ufa, Russia.

READ: Chinese boxer snatches Vitor’s WBO Oriental title

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