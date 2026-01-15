Woman nabbed over theft of ₱199,000 in church money

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 31-year-old woman hours after the theft of nearly P200,000 in church money from a religious facility in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The arrest followed the robbery report on Wednesday afternoon, January 14.

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The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said operatives of the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station apprehended Christine Amante Ababon, a saleslady and resident of Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, for robbery with forcible entry.

Church funds taken

Police said the incident occurred around 4:44 p.m. at the victim’s residence in Barangay Cadulawan, Minglanilla.

The victim, a priest, discovered that someone had forcibly entered his living quarters when he arrived around 5:30 p.m.

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Upon inspection, the priest found that P199,000 in cash had gone missing.

Authorities said the money consisted of accumulated Misa de Gallo and New Year’s donations kept inside the facility.

Following the discovery, the victim coordinated with the facility’s secretary to review closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Police said the footage showed the suspect entering the compound, proceeding directly to the second floor, and attempting to open several rooms.

Investigators said the woman was later seen pulling out picklock tools from a blue belt bag. She successfully opened the victim’s door on her second attempt and took the money.

After the theft, the suspect fled toward Cebu City, police added.

Tip-off leads to arrest

The robbery was immediately reported to the Minglanilla police. They coordinated closely with the victim and community members.

To aid in identifying the suspect, the victim also coordinated with the Minglanilla Flash Report social media page. The page featured the photos of the alleged suspect.

At around 10:09 p.m. the same day, police said the victim received verified information from a concerned citizen identifying the suspect and her place of residence.

Acting on the lead, Minglanilla police, accompanied by the victim and barangay personnel of Barangay Bulacao, proceeded to the suspect’s residence, where she was arrested.

They recovered from her a set of picklock tools allegedly used in the robbery. They also recovered P15,000 in cash which they believe to be part of the stolen funds and the blue sling bag that the CCTV captured.

Suspect detained

As of Thursday, January 15, police said they informed the suspect of her constitutional rights and detained her at Minglanilla Municipal Police Station.

She will undergo inquest proceedings and face charges of robbery with force upon things before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor.

Furthermore, authorities said the investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the case and to account for the remainder of missing funds.

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