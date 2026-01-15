New Mandaue hospital, university buildings allotted almost ₱1B

An artist’s sketch of the planned new Mandaue City College building to be constructed at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc. | Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano / FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Construction of a new Mandaue City Hospital and Mandaue City College (MCC) will begin after the city government secured the needed funding under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The national government allocated ₱415 million to build the hospital and ₱450 million to build the college.

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Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon endorsed a significant portion while senators endorsed the rest of the budget.

Authorities pegged the total cost of the hospital at around ₱1 billion, while estimating the total cost of the college building at ₱700 million.

Open in installments

The city may request for additional funds next year to complete the projects.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said both projects will be implemented in phases. He expects to see functional floors by 2027.

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“Even if the building is not fully completed, some floors can already be used,” he said, emphasizing early use for residents and students.

The mayor assured that he has instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways, as the implementing agency, to ensure that completed floors will be functional.

Cebu Technological University Mandaue

Ouano also said they are coordinating with Cebu Technological University (CTU) for the planned new city college building.

CTU also received ₱80 million in GAA funding for a Mandaue campus. Builders will erect the MCC and CTU Mandaue campuses in Norkis Park, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

The city’s leaders expect the university campuses to expand access to free higher education for thousands of students.

Construction begins April

“More or less in April, construction will start. Soil testing is ongoing, and both CTU and MCC will be built simultaneously,” Ouano said.

The city’s site covers about 7,000 square meters, and officials are still finalizing the number and placement of multipurpose buildings.

They expect MCC to accommodate about 5,000 students but project lower enrollment figures for CTU.

The current Mandaue City College building in the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro accommodates over 2,000 students.

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