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Palawan Pawnshop celebrates Sinulog 2026 with Cebuano pride

By: - January 15, 2026

The Philippines’ leading pawnbroker, Palawan Pawnshop, brought festive energy to the historic Plaza Independencia, turning it into a Sinulog hotspot during Palawan Pawnshop Night 2026.

Enjoy exclusive Sinulog promotions for Cebu by visiting your nearest Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala branch.

Headlining the event was the Bisaya Squad, composed of content creators Medyo Maldito, James Ucat, Glester Capuno, Japet Capuno, and Dansoy Vlogs, who oozed Cebuano energy through electrifying performances, witty banter, and their sheer charm, keeping Palawan Pawnshop’s sukis engaged until the show’s conclusion.

“Since starting our operation here in 2005 with only a few branches, your confidence in us has helped Palawan grow and serve more communities. Today, we are a proud financial partner of Cebuanos and Filipinos nationwide,” cites Palawan Group of Companies Founder Bobby L. Castro. 

Bisaya takes centerstage 

Known for their relatable humor and strong online presence, the Bisaya Squad translated their digital charisma into a fun-filled live experience.

Palawan

Palawan
Palawan

They performed popular Cebuano hits such as Hey Joe Show’s “My Morena Girl” and delivered jokes that truly resonated with the audience, evident in the crowd’s active participation and bursts of laughter.

A night of gratitude for Palawan Pawnshop’s sukis 

Adding to the night’s buzz, Palawan Pawnshop elevated the celebration with exciting prizes and spontaneous giveaways that kept the crowd on their toes. 

Palawan

Festivalgoers had the chance to win Palawan Credits and Palawan ProtekTODO Insurance, both highlighting the brand’s dedication to security and financial convenience. These well-received surprises not only amped up the energy of the event but also reflected Palawan Pawnshop’s enduring commitment to rewarding its sukis, turning the evening into a celebration that was both festive and meaningful.

Serving the nation for 40 years 

The Palawan Pawnshop Night held deeper significance as it coincided with the 40th anniversary of the Palawan Group of Companies. The event served as both a festive tribute and a milestone celebration, honoring four decades of trust, service, and growth alongside Filipino communities.

Palawan

Enjoy exclusive Sinulog promotions for Cebu by visiting your nearest Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala branch, and download PalawanPay to experience a “barato, paspas, at walay hasul” service anytime, anywhere. 

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