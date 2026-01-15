Sinulog steps of Carmen, Asturias reflect creation, healing

Sinulog dancers from the municipality of Carmen in northeastern Cebu. | CDN Digital photo by Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Known for colorful costumes, upbeat music, and dances with religious and cultural roots, the Sinulog Festival is more than a spectacle.

Each performance is a heartfelt offering to the Señor Santo Niño, perfected through months of careful planning and prayer.

As early as November 2025, right after the passage of Typhoon Tino in Cebu, several contingents from across the province began their preparations for the annual parade and ritual showdown.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

Homage to home

For the Municipality of Carmen, inspiration came close to home, as this year’s festival performance was based on the safari and adventure park they proudly house.

“Among gihighlight na animals are not dangerous, usahay mao pud ang makaluwas sa ato (We highlighted that animals are not dangerous, sometimes they are the ones who can save us),” head choreographer Mharkie Romeo told CDN Digital.

Romeo, a Sinulog choreographer and performer of 14 years, shared that he wanted to bring an exciting take to their performance by incorporating the nature and wildlife found in their municipality.

Despite the long hours of practice and the patience needed to guide the young performers, he said, his commitment never wavered.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Choreographers, performers on festival preparations

“Grabe akong dedication ilabi na nga second life na ni nako. Isip pasalamat ni Señor Santo Niño, tanan akong dutlan — ang tanang pagsuway sa practices kay akong gihuna-huna ang akong pagtuo ug paghigugma kang Santo Niño,” Romeo said.

(My dedication remains strong, especially since this feels like my second life. As a way of giving thanks to Señor Santo Niño, I endure every hardship and challenge during practices, keeping my faith and love for Santo Niño in mind.)

Brink of death

Pegie Cenita also experienced receiving a “second life.” A dance teacher for Asturias municipality, she shared how God answered her prayer in the opportunity to choreograph for this year’s Sinulog.

Doctors diagnosed her with end-stage kidney disease last May. But she tirelessly asked the Holy Child for better health to continue her passion for teaching the Sinulog dance.

“Ang concept sa Asturias, gi-inject nako from my personal life experience. Niingon gyud ko sa Ginoo nga buhia lang ko please, ibalik lang akong kidney. Ganahan pa kaayo ko mag-Sinulog,” she said.

(The concept for Asturias was inspired by my personal life experience. I truly prayed to God to let me live, to please give my kidney back. I still deeply want to continue joining Sinulog.)

Cenita now lives a healthier life—a miracle which inspired their religious performance.

Coming home to basilica

“Ang mga tawo okay na kaayo magtagay, okay ra magsigeg laag ug suroy nga makalimot na ta og simba. Pero sa panahon sa akong kasakit, didto ko nasampit na ‘Señor Santo Niño, pasayloa ko’,” she said.

(People are already very comfortable drinking, and it feels normal to keep going out and roaming around until we forget to attend Mass. But during the time of my suffering, I cried out, ‘Señor Santo Niño, forgive me.’)

“Mao ang concept sa Asturias, at the end of the day, mobalik ra ta sa Basilica,” she added.

(That is the concept of Asturias. At the end of the day, we all return to the Basilica.)

Despite starting practices only after the Christmas season, the dancers of Asturias maintain confidence. They believe their performance will still stand out.

The Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown is scheduled on Jan. 18, 2026, featuring 23 out-of-town, city and provincial, and guest contingents.

The 17 contingents of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 are also set to join this year’s finale.READ: Cebu police on ‘heightened alert’ for Sinulog 2026 – PNP chief