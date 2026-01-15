SM City Cebu amplifies the Sinulog fever with Media day celebration

Cebu media and content creators enjoyed a vibrant preview of what is in store for Sinulog 2026 during a special Media Day at SM City Cebu on January 9, 2026.

Do not miss out the ultimate glow experience at AweSM Cebu 2026 and plan your dates ahead for the AweSM activities prepared by SM City Cebu for Sinulog 2026

Starting from January 3 to 28, 2026, SM City Cebu brings AweSM Cebu 2026 to the centerstage, featuring an all-out Sinulog treat designed to maximize every shopper experience.

A sneak peak into the celebration

The SM City Cebu Sinulog Media Day started off with an orientation at the Event Screen on Level 3, where guests were welcomed into the festivities with an exciting lineup of activities for the season.

To set the celebratory mood, Cebu Media personalities and content creators received curated Sinulog PR kits containing light sticks, stickers, and the highlight of the day – the Spark Quest bingo card, containing a list of quests to be accomplished off within the day.

Guests then explored the mall, immersing themselves in the ultimate Sinulog experience with mall merchants, ticking off their list one by one by completing the interactive quests. From hearty Filipino meals at Filipino restaurants to customized Sinulog accessories at Sinulogtopia by Island Souvenirs, every quest was designed for shoppers to indulge in the ultimate Sinulog 2026 experience only at AweSM Cebu 2026.

The fun way to experience Sinulog

On January 14, AweSM Cebu 2026 will kick off the Spark Quest to the general public, bringing in the fun and the glow experience to SM City Cebu shoppers. With Spark Quest, shoppers can win VIP passes that will surely max out their Sinulog excitement. To join, customers can simply present P 1,500 worth of single or accumulated receipts from any SM City Cebu merchant and swipe the SM Malls Online (SMO) App coupon to redeem a Spark Quest card. From January 14 to 18, 2026, shoppers with a Spark Quest card can accomplish quests and collect stamps from designated merchants to complete their Spark Quest Bingo Card.

Customers can redeem the following prizes according to the number of stamps collected:

VIP A ( total of 9 quests accompished) The Loved One Mall Show pass (January 16, 2026) Glow Fest Drone and Pyro Show (January 18, 2026) GMA Kapuso Mall Show (January 18, 2025)

VIP B ( total of 6 quests accompished) The Loved One Mall show pass (January 16, 2026) GMA Kapuso Mall Show pass (January 18, 2025)

VIP C ( total of 3 quests accompished) The loved one mall show pass (January 16, 2026)



Only the first 50 customers per tier who complete the activities will be given their corresponding VIP pass. So hurry up and unlock the glow experience exclusively at AweSM Cebu 2026.

Do not miss out the ultimate glow experience at AweSM Cebu 2026 and plan your dates ahead for the AweSM activities prepared by SM City Cebu for Sinulog 2026: