Carcedo-Yeerken bout to stake WBA Asia South title

Jhun Rick Carcedo (left) and Yesihati Yeerken (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davao knockout artist Jhun Rick “Iron Fist” Carcedo is set to vie for the WBA Asia South super welterweight title on February 9 in General Santos City.

The 26-year-old super welterweight prospect from Davao will face China’s Yesihati Yeerken in a main event promoted by Sanman Boxing.

READ: Sanman Boxing’s Jhunrick Carcedo bags WBF Asia Pacific super lightweight title

Carcedo enters the fight with an impressive 11-4 record, including 10 knockouts, giving him a 90-percent knockout rate. Yeerken, meanwhile, holds a 10-7-2 slate with four stoppages.

Carcedo aims to bounce back after suffering a loss in South Africa to hometown fighter Roarke Knapp, which snapped his back-to-back winning streak.

Yeerken, on the other hand, has shown he can handle Filipino opponents. Last November, he defeated ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodel Wenceslao by unanimous decision in an eight-round bout on a Sanman Boxing card.

READ: Blow-by-Blow: Ali Canega stays unbeaten, wins PBF title

He previously defeated Marbon Bodiongan in August, marking his third fight in the Philippines.

The undercard also features Jerald Into (13-1) against Ernie Sanchez in a junior welterweight clash, while unbeaten Yesimuhan Yeerken (4-0) will take on the durable Boyce Sultan in an eight-round welterweight matchup.

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