Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll reaches 25, city says search-and-rescue not over

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS. The Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla on Tuesday (Jan. 13) ordered the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas to develop long-term and resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu. CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse has reached 25, based on consolidated reports from responding agencies.

As of 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, a total of 54 individuals have been affected by the January 8 landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw.

Of this number, 25 have been confirmed dead, 18 are injured and hospitalized, and 11 remain missing, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and local disaster offices.

Authorities also stressed that search-and-rescue operations are still ongoing and have not shifted to full retrieval, Cebu City officials said.

Search-and-rescue still not over

Despite the rising death toll, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) clarified that operations at the site remain officially classified as search-and-rescue, rejecting earlier references to “retrieval operations” made by landfill operator Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), said the city has not ruled out the possibility of finding survivors and therefore cannot declare the mission as purely retrieval.

“We are still in search and rescue,” Tumulak said. “As long as there is uncertainty about the number of affected workers, we cannot say retrieval. That would be unfair to the families.”

Rescue efforts ongoing

Tumulak acknowledged that progress has been slow but emphasized that rescuer safety remains the top priority, citing unstable debris, mixed waste materials, metal scraps, and strong odors that complicate operations.

Search efforts are now being conducted 24/7, with teams divided into four operational quadrants to ensure systematic coverage of the site.

Heavy equipment, such as cranes and excavators, is being used gradually, with strict safety protocols in place to prevent a secondary collapse.

Authorities said the careful removal of debris has improved the chances of locating additional victims in the coming days, although risks remain high for responders working beneath unstable piles of waste.

Earlier, Prime Waste Solutions Cebu said its emergency teams were conducting intensive retrieval operations and cited a combination of seismic activity and heavy rains as possible triggers of the collapse.

City officials, however, emphasized that the company is not in a position to declare the operational status.

List of workers submitted

As of Wednesday afternoon, PWS submitted to the city what it described as a complete list of workers and contractor personnel present at the landfill at the time of the incident.

The company also requested that the identities of victims not be publicly disclosed, citing data privacy concerns and requests from at least one affected family.

City officials said they will respect the request and coordinate with offices that have access to the list, including the Office of the Mayor.

Landfill remains closed

PWS added that the landfill remains closed and suspended following a cease-and-desist order from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The company said it has provided financial assistance, medical support, psychosocial services, and has covered funeral and burial expenses for affected families.

Still, city authorities reiterated that the official status of operations remains unchanged.

“As long as there is hope, we continue,” Tumulak said.

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