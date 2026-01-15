Piala, Wilson make weight for WBO International title duel in Australia

Rodex Piala (right) and Liam Wilson (left) flex their ripped physiques during the weigh-in. | Photo from Rodex Piala

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Rodex “The Tank” Piala and his Australian opponent Liam Wilson both made weight ahead of their World Boxing Organization (WBO) International super featherweight title clash on Thursday, January 15, in Brisbane, Australia.

The 10-round showdown, set for Friday, January 16, will mark Piala’s first fight in Australia. He tipped the scales at 128.9 pounds (58.5 kilograms), while Wilson came in slightly heavier at 129.1 pounds.

The 30-year-old Piala aims to shake off ring rust, having not fought since July, when he defeated fellow Filipino Renan Portes by unanimous decision in Cebu City. Piala last made headlines in 2025 after capturing the WBO Oriental super featherweight crown with a unanimous decision victory over China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in a 12-round bout at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu. He owns a record of 12 wins, including one knockout, against a single loss.

READ: Piala takes on Aussie Liam Wilson for WBO International title in Brisbane

Wilson, 29, carries a 17-3 record with nine knockouts. He is no stranger to Filipino boxing fans, having developed a rivalry with Cebuano Joe Noynay.

The two split their two-fight series: Noynay claimed the WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title with a fifth-round technical knockout in 2021, while Wilson evened the score with a second-round knockout in their 2022 rematch.

Wilson will bank on his height and reach advantage. He stands at 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch (178-centimeter) reach, while Piala is 5-foot-7 with a 65-inch reach.

Piala vs. Wilson will be part of the undercard of the highly anticipated WBO International title bout between Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa.

READ: Rodex Piala set to fight in “Engkwentro 16” boxing event in Cebu

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