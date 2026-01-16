Super Lotto: P15-M jackpot won by lone bettor on Jan. 15 draw
MANILA, Philippines—The P15.84 million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot for the draw on Thursday, January 15, was won by one lucky bettor.
This was according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
READ: Lotto draw results, January 15, 2026
The lone player got the winning Super Lotto 6/49 combination of 14-24-10-05-15-11.
The Lotto 6/42 draw, meantime, did not produce a jackpot winner.
The 6/42 draw yielded the 22-11-06-04-20-03 combination with a jackpot of ₱6,542,028.20.
READ: Lone bettor wins Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Thursday, Jan. 15
Minor games
• 6D Lotto: 6-6-4-2-7-5; top prize ₱2,608,347 to 2 winners • 3D Lotto 2PM: 6-1-5; top prize ₱4,500 to 618 winners • 3D Lotto 5PM: 6-8-5; top prize ₱4,500 to 198 winners • 3D Lotto 9PM: 4-1-2; top prize ₱4,500 to 602 winners • 2D Lotto 2PM: 13-03; top prize ₱4,000 to 168 winners • 2D Lotto 5PM: 06-23; top prize ₱4,000 to 315 winners • 2D Lotto 9PM: 01-05; top prize ₱4,000 to 987 winners
Draw schedule
Super Lotto 6/49 draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; Lotto 6/42 draws are held every Thursday and Saturday.
6D Lotto and 2D/3D Lotto draws are held daily, with schedules at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on most days, PCSO said. /gsg
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