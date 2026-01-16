Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla join Zaldy Co in plunder raps

Department of Justice spokesperson Polo Martinez. (PNA File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Plunder charges have been filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for their alleged part in the multibillion peso ghost flood control controversy.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez told reporters on Thursday that the three plunder complaints now undergoing preliminary investigation are among the 24 criminal cases pending before the DOJ involving ghost flood control projects.

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Plunder: 3 cases

“We have to remember in plunder, we have three charges undergoing preliminary investigation. That is three cases. The first part involves high-profile personalities —Senator Bong Revilla, Zaldy Co, and Senator Jinggoy Estrada. Three separate cases of plunder against each one of the respondents,” Martinez said.

The first plunder case started preliminary investigation on Jan. 5 and includes allegations of plunder, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

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NBI filed cases to DOJ

Martinez said the cases were were filed directly by the NBI with the DOJ. The charges included irregularities in the flood control projects in Bulacan and included other transactions.

Earlier, Martinez said the DOJ is also processing a broader cluster of cases related to alleged bribery and procurement fraud in flood control projects. These include six cases involving other high-profile respondents and a seventh plunder case naming Co.

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Systemic irregularities in infra procurement

The allegations point to systemic irregularities in infrastructure procurement, Martinez said.

Allegations also include multiple offenses, including direct bribery, indirect bribery, corruption of public officers and violations of the Government Procurement Act and bid-rigging.

Co, who served as former House Appropriations Committee chairperson from July 2022 to January 2025, is facing graft, malversation and falsification of public documents charges over the construction of an anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

He left the Philippines in mid-2025 for a supposed medical treatment and has not returned since. Authorities believe he is traveling using a Portuguese passport. (PNA)

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