Binaliw landfill collapse: Survivors’ kin recount hours of fear, waiting

Pearlita Valiente (left), the mother of Fritz Valiente, and Milyn Torrejos (right), the live-in partner of Jaylord Ople Antigua, who both survived the Binaliw landfill collapse on January 8. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When the Binaliw landfill collapse happened on Thursday, January 8, families living just beside the site were among the first to hear it.

Some would wait for loved ones, who later came out lifeless, others would learn, hours later, that their sons and partners were alive.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll reaches 25, city says search-and-rescue not over

2 survivors and their kin

Fritz Valiente and Jaylord Antigua survived the collapse. Unlike families still searching for missing relatives, their loved ones were eventually told that the men had made it out.

Just a walking distance away from Fritz and Jaylord’s residences, a wake is being held for another landfill worker who never made it out alive.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

The relatives of the deceased declined to be interviewed, stating that they were still high on emotions, and they did not want to repeat the dread over and over again.

The accounts in this story come from Pearlita Valiente, the mother of Fritz, and Milyn Torrejos, the live-in partner of Jaylord, who agreed to speak to CDN Digital about how they experienced the tragedy.

Both families live within walking distance of the landfill, a proximity that turned the collapse into an immediate and personal emergency.

Living beside the landfill

The Valiente family is originally from Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City and had been living on their property long before the landfill operations began.

Fritz, 27, the youngest of six siblings, lives with his parents and his siblings’ families live just beside them.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

Jaylord Antigua, 31, house is just a short walk from the landfill. He lives there with his partner, Torrejos, and their three children, and has resided in the area for nearly eight years.

Unlike workers who commute daily, both households were already near the collapsed landfill.

A mother hears the collapse

On the afternoon of January 8, Pearlita Valiente, 64, was repacking barbecue sticks at home when she heard loud sounds coming from the direction of the landfill.

When she headed outside to see what had happened, she saw garbage sliding down. Word soon spread that the building where her son worked had collapsed along with the mountain of trash.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 20; operator issues statement

“Nag-repack ko sa akoang mga barbecue stick unya kalit lang nga naa’y buto buto unya wa gyud ko mahimutang. Nakaingon ko og “Unsa man to uy?” Nigawas ko, mao to nga ang basura man gyud nga na-slide,” Pearlita said.

(I was repaching my barbecue sticks and then suddenly there was some explosions and I became worried after that. I said that ‘What was that?’ I went out, and that is when the garbage slid.)

Where they were when it happened

Fritz was assigned as an encoder in one of the landfill’s second-floor offices.

“Ningadto gyud mi didto sa babaw,” she said. “Nabalaka mi.”

(We went to higher ground, she said. We were really worried.)

According to Valiente, Fritz later told them he was lying face down after the structure gave way. His foot was pinned by debris, preventing him from crawling out.

She said it was Fritz’s co-workers who first reached him. By the time formal rescuers arrived, electricity still had to be cut before they could enter safely.

READ: Did you know: ‘Trash Slide’ at the Payatas dump

“Wa gyud ko’y nahimo kay iyahang mga kauban niingon nga tu-a daw sa sud si Fritz. Di gyud siya kagawas kay nahapa man siya unya ang iyahang tiil napiit,” Valiente said.

(There was nothing I could do because according to his coworkers, Fritz was still inside. He could not go out because he was face down on the ground and his foot was pinned by the garbage.)

Pulled out from rubble

Fritz was pulled from the rubble about two hours after the collapse. Valiente said she could barely remember the moment clearly, overwhelmed by worry and physical weakness.

She went home while her husband stayed at the site to wait. It was her husband who later told her that their son was alive.

“Wa gyud ko kahinumdom ato kay huot akoang dughan. Niuli ko diri’s amoa. Ang akoang ra’ng bana mao’y naa didto naghuwat gyud nga makagawas si Fritz. Lain naman kaayo ang akoang lawas, kakuyapon na ko,” Pearlita said.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

(I could not recall what really happened at that time because my chest suddenly felt tight. I went home. Only my husband was there waiting until Fritz got out. I was not feeling well, I felt that I would faint.)

Due to the incident, Fritz sustained stitches on his elbow and multiple wounds and bruises across his body. His foot was bruised but not fractured.

He was brought to the hospital immediately and stayed there for four days before being discharged.

According to Valiente, Prime Waste Solutions covered all hospital expenses through insurance and promised to continue Fritz’ salary even if operations remained suspended.

Waiting at home during a birthday

For Milyn Torrejos, 25, the collapse happened during what was supposed to be a family celebration.

January 8 was the birthday of her eldest child. That afternoon, the family had just returned from lighting candles at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Torrejos was cooking pancit when they heard a loud sound, followed by a power outage.

Shortly after, workers were seen running downhill, shouting that the landfill’s building had been buried.

“Natingala mi kay naa’y mga trabahante nanagan gikan diha sa babaw padung diri sa ubos, pwerting paningot unya sige’g ingon nga ‘Ang building natabunan!.’ Unya kami nga nakadungog, pwerting panglimbawt sa amoang balahibo unya nagtyinabaway na mi diri sa mama ni Jaylord,” Torrejos said.

(We were confused because there were workers running from there at the top, heading down, they were really sweating and they repeatedly said that ‘The building was covered (by the garbage). And for us, who heard that our hair stood on its end and we, Jaylord’s mama and I, already started to cry.)

Using phone then a loud bang

At that time, Jaylord was on duty at the landfill’s billing department and was nearing the end of his shift.

Torrejos said he later told her that he had been using his phone when he heard a loud sound and managed to say “Hala” before the building collapsed.

According to Torrejos, Jaylord regained consciousness away from his post, having been carried along with the falling structure.

He told her he saw light and crawled toward it.

“Mura kuno siya’g nalagpot kuyog sa building. Pagkamatngon niya, nakakita siya’g hayag kuno, nisaka siya didto, nikamang kuno siya paingon sa babaw,” Torrejos said.

(He felt like he was thrown together with the building. When he came to, he saw a light, he climb to where that was, he crawled going to higher ground.)

READ: DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

First to make it out

Jaylord also told her that before leaving the area, he tried to help his coworkers, including Fritz Valiente and another female co-worker who did not survive.

Torrejos said Jaylord was the first among them to make it out, after which he called on coworkers to return and help those still trapped.

“Ang sitwasyon kuno, Daghan kunong nadat-ogan. Siya nala’y nigawas og iyaha. Nagpatabang siya’s iyahang mga kauban nga trabahante. Si Jaylord, siya gyu’y unang nakagawas nilang Fritz, unya naa na’y mga kauban niyang nitabang man. Nisulod sila og balik para kuhaon silang Fritz ug katong iyahang usa ka kauban nga nakabsan,” she recalled.

(The situation allegedly, many were covered. He was the only one who worked to go out. He asked for help from his coworkers. Jaylord, he was the first to come out together with Fritz and many of their coworkers helped them. They went inside the building to get him and Fritz and another coworker who died.)

READ: Gov’t urged to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

Continued cooking despite worrying for partner

While this was happening, Torrejos said Jaylord’s mother immediately ran toward the site, while she stayed behind with their children, unable to go herself.

She recalled continuing to cook despite the fear, trying to steady herself for the sake of their children.

“Iyahang mama nagtyabaw na paingon sa landfill unya ako, bisag nagluto ko og pansit, nakuyawan kaayo ko. Naglain na ang akoang lawas. Bisan og sige ko og siyagit, akoa gihapong gitiwas akoang luto kay naa sad baya ko’y mga bata sad gagmay,” Torrejos said.

(Her mother was running toward the landfill crying and then I, even if I was cooking noodles, I was really scared. I did not feel well. Even if I continue to shout, I still finished my cooking because I also have my little children to feed.)

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse possibly linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

Jaylord easily startled, angry, scared

Information came slowly. Torrejos said she only learned that Jaylord was alive hours later, after coworkers confirmed he had made it out.

Jaylord sustained lacerations on his eyelids and temples, and bruises on his arms and legs.

He declined hospitalization and returned home that evening, still in shock.

In the days following the incident, she noticed changes in him—easily startled by loud noises, moments of anger, lingering fear.

“Bisan og diri gani, gamayng buto, mga bata magluhag, saputon dayon siya. Maigking dayon, makuyawan dayon siya,” Torrejos said.

(Even if there was a little bang, children would be playful, he would then easily get angry. He would be startled, he would then be scared.)

Relief, followed by uncertainty

For both families, relief came with complications.

Valiente said she was grateful her son survived, but she remained concerned about the safety of living beside the landfill.

Torrejos echoed similar concerns, saying they had long worried about the height of the waste and the risks during heavy rains.

“Nahitabo na gyud ang amoang gikahadlokan,” Torrejos said.

(What we feared to happen, really happened now.)

As of this time, neither family has discussed legal remedies against the landfill operator.

Torrejos said Prime Waste Solutions had checked on Jaylord but had yet to discuss financial assistance.

Valiente, on the other hand, said discussions about additional support beyond insurance and hospitalization had not yet taken place.

Fritz, Jaylord with their families

For Valiente, her son’s survival reaffirmed what she had long known about Fritz.

“Buotan na akong bata,” she said.

(My son is good.)

The youngest among six siblings, Fritz lives with his parents and has a child.

According to his mother, he regularly sets aside part of his salary to help support their household.

Along with Jaylord, Fritz had been working at the landfill for seven years, first under ARN Central Waste Management and later under Prime Integrated Waste Solutions.

Fritz’s income helped sustain daily needs—a responsibility he carried quietly, Pearlita said.

For Torrejos, Jaylord’s actions during and after the collapse reflected the kind of partner and father he has always been.

“Buotan na siya,” she said. “Wala’y bisyo.”

(He is a good person. He has no vices.)

Jaylord, the eldest among two brothers, is the sole provider for their three children.

Torrejos said he would not smoke and would spend most of his time either working or at home with his family.

She said Jaylord would use his salary from the landfill to support their household and had continued reporting to work despite long-standing concerns about safety in the area.

Even during the collapse, Torrejos said Jaylord later told her he tried to help his coworkers before leaving the site himself—an act she said that did not surprise her.

After the collapse

Days after the incident, both families remain in the same place—living near the landfill, resuming daily routines, but with heightened awareness of risk.

For Valiente, survival meant seeing her son walk again, even with a temporary limp.

For Torrejos, it meant watching her partner recover while managing fear that still surfaces unexpectedly.

For both women, the relief of survival does not erase what they experienced while waiting—unsure, praying, and bracing for the worse—outside a site that remains part of their everyday lives.

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