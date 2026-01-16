LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu on Jan. 16 due to Ada

[UPDATED] CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Nokaen), several localities in Cebu decided to suspend classes on Friday, January 16.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the following areas have cancelled face-to-face classes in all levels, both for public and private schools.

San Remigio Municipality of Bantayan Catmon Sogod Tabuelan Compostela Tabogon Bogo City Cordova Medellin Daanbantayan Carmen

Local government units have also advised schools to shift to alternative delivery modes (ADMs).

Ada was last spotted 370 kilometers (km) East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 430 km East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte. It packs winds with strengths of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving slowly north-northwestward, meaning it is lingering and may prolong bad weather in affected areas, based on the latest severe weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Ada is expected to move generally northwest today until Saturday, then turn north-northwest to northeast by Sunday, January 18.

The storm’s center may pass close to Eastern Samar and Northern Samar on Saturday, and near Catanduanes by Sunday, with possible landfall in Eastern Visayas or Bicol Region, which has not been ruled out if the track shifts westward.

The state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over a total of 15 provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao.

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